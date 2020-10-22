Much-Awaited Royal Enfield Meteor 350 To Launch On November 6

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is powered by a new 349 cc SOHC single-cylinder engine and is based on a new J platform

Royal Enfield has been testing the Meteor 350 for a long time on public roads and the arrival of the near production ready prototypes fueled the anticipation of the enthusiasts. Most of the details about the upcoming motorcycle have come out courtesy of the internet leaks except for the official launch date. Finally, we have the official word from Royal Enfield today as it is all set to be launched on November 6.

The Meteor 350 will act as a replacement to the Thunderbird series and it will likely be priced between Rs. 1.68 lakh and Rs. 1.78 lakh (ex-showroom). To be offered in three variants, the Meteor 350 will be looking to make a strong impact among the young enthusiasts and it will be aiming at high volumes sales as Fireball, Stellar and Supernova have their unique differences.

The forthcoming motorcycle is the first Royal Enfield to be underpinned by the new J platform and the architecture will also be used in the next generation Classic 350. As for the powertrain, a new 349 cc single-cylinder SOHC air-cooled engine takes over the proceedings and it will produce slightly more power and 1 Nm lesser torque compared to the existing 346 cc BSVI compliant motor.

The new engine is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque, and is paired with a new five-speed transmission. The refinement levels of the engine as well as the gearbox appear to have been improved. Since it sits on the new double cradle chassis, we do expect big improvements in terms of ride quality, handling dynamics along with reduction in vibration levels.

Across the range, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be sold with standard Tripper Navigation system and it will also feature a new twin-pod instrument cluster with digital read out and mobile charging facility. The design has taken an evolutionary upgrade compared to the outgoing Thunderbird. While the overall shape is retained, it is always welcoming to see a refresh.

As in the teaser image, the circular shaped headlamp has integrated LED Daytime Running Light and the handlebar allows for an upright riding position and the mirrors are also round shaped. Other mechanical highlights include 41 mm telescopic front forks, twin shock absorbers at the rear, 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloys, 300 mmm front disc and 270 mm rear disc with a dual-channel ABS system, etc.