Much-Awaited New Gen Cars Launching This Year In India

With the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze and Kia Carnival, we can expect some major upgrades in the design and features list

Along with the facelifts which are quite common nowadays, car manufacturers also introduce new-generation models of their cars to keep the production lifecycle intact for a longer duration. While the facelift brings minor revisions in design, interiors and features, new-generation cars often serve as a complete rework to the package. In line with this, let’s look at the new generation cars launching this year.

1. New-Gen Kia Carnival (KA4)

The new-gen model of the Kia Carnival will be launched in India around the festive season this year. We will get the facelifted version of the latest 4th gen Carnival which debuted globally last year in October. The test mule of the upcoming Kia premium MPV has already been spotted in India and that too without camouflage.

Talking about the updates, the new Carnival will be based on an all-new N3 platform and will draw power from the familiar 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine, putting out 200 bhp and 440 Nm of peak torque. In addition to the enhanced dimensions, the Carnival (KA4) will sport an SUV-like front fascia while following the brand’s latest design direction. The new-gen Carnival will likely be sold in India via the CKD route and will rival the likes of Toyota Innova Hycross.

2. New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire

After the launch of the new-gen Swift, Maruti Suzuki’s next-in-line product is the next-generation Dzire which is expected to debut around the festive season this year. The compact sedan will share its underpinnings, powertrain, and features with the new Swift, coupled with extra length and more boot capacity. The spy shots reveal a differentiated front fascia from the Swift and likewise, the rear-end design will also likely be new.

The Z12E 1.2 litre 3-cylinder petrol engine putting out 80.46 bhp and 111.7 Nm of peak torque will power the new-gen Dzire. The latest test mule also highlighted the presence of a sunroof in the Maruti’s upcoming compact sedan and it will be the first car in its segment to get this feature. In addition, the new-gen Dzire will come equipped with new features such as automatic HVAC, keyless entry, cruise control, 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and more. The interior layout will also be carried over from the new Swift, albeit, with a new lighter colour theme for the cabin and upholstery.

3. New-Gen Honda Amaze

During the festive season, Honda is expected to launch the all-new Amaze in India with a slew of updates inside and out. The features list will be more premium but the same powertrain and gearbox combinations will be carried over.