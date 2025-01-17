Much-Awaited Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Breaks Cover With 500+ km Range

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is equipped with 49 kWh and 61 kWh battery packs with the claimed driving range going over 500 km per charge

The e Vitara was unveiled at a global event in Milan, Italy late last year and it has now made its Indian debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo which kicked off today in New Delhi. Production is expected to begin shortly at Suzuki’s Gujarat facility with sales planned to roll out in key markets such as Europe, India and Japan soon.

It will go on sale in the coming months in India. The e Vitara is the production version of the eVX which was showcased at the Auto Expo in India a couple of years ago and later at the Japan Mobility Show. The midsize electric SUV comes equipped with an advanced eAxle system that integrates the motor and inverter with a lithium-iron-phosphate battery.

It is constructed on Suzuki’s newly developed Heartect-e platform, a polyhedral architecture. This lightweight architecture incorporates advanced safety features including high-voltage protection. By eliminating underfloor members, the platform maximizes battery space, optimizing the vehicle’s electric capabilities.

Dimensions Measurement Length 4,275 mm Width 1,800 mm Height 1,635 mm Wheelbase 2,700 mm Ground Clearance 180 mm Turning Radius 5.2 meters

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara features distinctive Y-shaped LED DRLs with the Suzuki emblem centrally placed, giving the front fascia a unique identity. Its sporty design is highlighted by smooth-flowing lines and an aerodynamic silhouette. The e Vitara utilizes LFP battery cells sourced from BYD and will be offered in single and dual electric motor configurations.

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will be available in two battery options: 49 kWh and 61 kWh. The larger 61 kWh battery pack is claimed to provide a range exceeding 500 km on a single charge. Inside, the e Vitara is equipped with modern features including a large touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, six airbags, Level 2 ADAS, three drive modes (Eco, Normal and Sport), etc.

Specification Performance Battery Capacity 49 kWh/61 kWh 2WD Power Output 142 bhp/172 bhp Torque 189 Nm/189 Nm Range Over 500 Km

Other highlights are a new polygonal steering wheel, a rotary knob, a twin-deck floating instrument console, multi-coloured ambient lighting, Harman sound system, 10-way powered driver seat, ventilated front seats, 18-inch alloy wheels and the latest Suzuki Connect with over 60 telematics features. The e Vitara will be exported from India to 100 countries across the globe.