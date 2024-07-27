Much-Awaited Mahindra Thar Roxx 5-Door – What We Know So Far

Mahindra Thar Roxx is set to be revealed on August 15; expected to offer three engine options and will come with both manual and automatic transmission choices

Mahindra & Mahindra revealed the name of its upcoming SUV based on the Thar a few days ago. Christened the Mahindra ‘Thar Roxx’, it will be the 5-door version of the current 3-door Thar with an assortment of revisions inside and out and it will be more upmarket. It has been caught testing multiple times over the last several months as well.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is set for an official introduction on August 15, 2024, precisely four years after the second-generation Thar three-door debuted. A teaser revealing essential design updates over its smaller sibling accompanied the announcement. The front fascia features a revised grille section, circular LED headlamps, and integrated LED Daytime Running Lights to bring a refreshed vibe.

Additionally, the Mahindra Thar Roxx will feature a set of newly designed alloy wheels, 4×4 badging above the rear fenders, thick black wheel arch cladding, and C-shaped LED tail lamps. It will have larger proportions than the existing Thar, with an extended wheelbase and increased dimensions, resulting in larger rear doors for better accessibility.

The Thar Roxx retains the rugged exterior characteristic of the Thar range, featuring an upright front fascia and tall pillars. The 5-door version will be equipped with a dual-pane sunroof and a new interior theme, along with a range of premium features such as a 10.25-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration and a fully digital instrument cluster.

The features list will also comprise 360-degree camera, steering wheel with mounted controls, automatic climate control, adjustable headrests, LED fog lamps and much more. In terms of performance, it will retain the familiar 2.2L four-cylinder mHaek diesel and 2.0L mStallion petrol engines, with the possibility of a smaller 1.5L diesel engine available in the low- and mid-level trims. Both six-speed manual and six-speed torque converter automatic transmissions will be offered.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx will compete with the 5-door Force Gurkha, introduced a few months ago and it will be slotted above the 5-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny.