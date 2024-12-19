Much-Awaited Kia Syros Compact SUV Debuts Ahead Of Launch

Kia Syros is packed with features such as a large touchscreen infotainment system, digital cluster, ADAS, panoramic sunroof and a lot more

Kia has officially revealed the Syros in India as the highly anticipated compact SUV will be positioned between the Sonet and Seltos in its local lineup. The pricing details are expected to be announced at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo in Delhi, where Kia will have a significant presence. From the teasers, almost all information about the five-seater was revealed and now we have the real deal unveiled to the media.

The Kia Syros features triple-beam vertical LED headlamps, L-shaped LED DRLs and flush-type door handles, giving it a sleek and modern profile. Inside, it boasts premium amenities such as a panoramic sunroof, push-button start/stop, park assist and an automatic gear selector. Practical touches like ample storage spaces, a wireless charging pad, multiple charging ports, and reclining rear seats further enhance convenience.

The Kia Syros comes loaded with features such as ambient lighting, a floating 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, built-in navigation, and connected car technology. Additional highlights include a new two-spoke multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, multiple drive modes and more. The SUV gets a variety of colour options including a striking metallic blue finish paired with sporty dual-tone machined alloy wheels.

Kia Syros Dimensions Measurements Length 3,995 mm Width 1,800 mm Height 1,665 mm Wheelbase 2,550 mm Bootspace 465 L

The Kia Syros has larger dimensions than the Sonet, providing a roomier and more functional cabin while staying within the sub-4m category. Its design takes cues from the EV9 and Soul, featuring tall pillars and a boxy, upright stance for a commanding road presence. Engine options include a 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel, catering to a range of performance preferences.

Performance Specifications Engine 1.0L turbo petrol/1.5L NA diesel Power 120 hp/115 hp Torque 172 Nm/250 Nm Transmission 6S MT & 7S DCT/6S MT & 6S TC

The Kia Syros offers a range of gearbox choices such as a six-speed manual, a six-speed torque converter AT and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic unit. Stepping inside the cabin, the five-seater also composes a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, ventilated front and rear seats, automatic climate control, a Level 2 ADAS suite, a 360-degree camera system, eight-speaker audio, 60:40 split rear seats, powered driver seat, over-the-air updates, EPB etc in the top-spec variants.

The Kia Syros measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width, 1,665 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,550 mm. Compared to the Sonet, it is 10mm wider, 55 mm taller, and has a 50 mm longer wheelbase, providing enhanced interior space. Its boot capacity stands at 465 litres, a notable increase from the 385 L boot found in the Sonet.

Kia offers the Syros in eight colour options: Frost Blue, Pewter Olive, Aurora Black Pearl, Intense Red, Gravity Grey, Imperial Blue, Sparkling Silver and Glacier White Pearl. The official bookings will commence on January 3, 2025 ahead of customer deliveries in February.