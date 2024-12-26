Much-Awaited Kia Syros Compact SUV Bookings To Open Next Week

Kia is set to open bookings for the Syros on January 3, ahead of its official price announcement; will be showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Kia India recently unveiled the Syros compact SUV in a global debut, marking a brand new addition to its lineup. Positioned between the Sonet and Seltos, this five-seater SUV aims to balance practicality with enhanced space. Reservations for the Syros will open on January 3, 2025, with the price announcement expected shortly after. Its customer deliveries are set to commence in February.

The Kia Syros distinguishes itself from its compact SUV sibling with larger dimensions, including a wheelbase of 2,550 mm and a generous boot capacity of 465 litres, all while maintaining a sub-four-metre length. Customers will have a choice of eight exterior colour options: Aurora Black Pearl, Glacier White Pearl, Frost Blue, Pewter Olive, Intense Red, Imperial Blue, Gravity Grey and Sparkling Silver.

It offers a range of dual-tone interior themes tailored to its variants. The top-tier HTX+ and HTX+ (O) trims feature grey upholstery with matte orange accents. The mid-level HTX and HTK+ trims showcase Cloud Blue and grey seats, enhanced with subtle Mint Green highlights. Meanwhile, the HTK and HTK (O) variants opt for a combination of black and grey seats, accented with matte orange for a sporty touch.

The HTX+ and HTX+ (O) variants of the Kia Syros stand out with premium leatherette seating while the HTK and HTK (O) trims feature semi-leatherette upholstery for an upscale yet practical interior. Under the hood, the Syros is powered by a versatile engine lineup. A 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine generates 120 hp and 172 Nm of torque while a 1.5-litre diesel engine produces 116 hp and 250 Nm.

Both engines come with a standard 6-speed manual gearbox. For added convenience, the petrol variant includes a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic option, starting from the HTK+ trim. Meanwhile, the diesel engine offers a 6-speed torque converter automatic, available from the HTX+ trim and above.

The Kia Syros boasts an impressive features list, underscoring its focus on premium features and comfort. Key highlights include a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system seamlessly integrated with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Additionally, the Syros is equipped with a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats for all occupants, and a powered driver seat. Built on the reinforced K1 platform, it offers sliding and reclining rear seats.