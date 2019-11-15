Much-Awaited Jawa Perak Bobber Launching Today In India

The long-awaited Jawa Perak is launching today in India with a 334 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC engine making 30 horsepower

The Jawa brand was brought back into the domestic market just a year ago and since then, as expected, it has been well-received among customers. The re-entry was announced with three motorcycles as the Jawa, Forty Two and Perak graced the grand stage. However, only the retro classic motorcycles reached showrooms.

The Perak was lauded for its uniqueness and the non-conservative tag it carried when it was showcased and Jawa intended to price the bobber at Rs. 1.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Twelve months after the Czech company announced its revival, the Perak is getting ready to launch in the volume capable Indian market today.

We believe the Perak could carry Jawa’s first BSVI compliant engine and thus it is expected to cost slightly more than Rs. 1.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The brand will be hoping to repeat the sales success of the Jawa and Forty Two with the Perak we would presume as it has a niche of its own particularly with its body style.

The Perak has a striking exterior and gives a big bike feel. On the styling department, it boasts a low slung stance, chopped fenders allowing for an exposed rear end, bar-end mirrors, round-shaped headlamp unit and a handlebar having relaxed riding position. The production-ready model could differ from the one showcased last November by a minor level.

The stying is topped off by a matte black paint job and aggressive muffler. The Jawa Perak will be powered by a 334 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC unit with bigger bore and similar stroke compared to the engine used in the Jawa and Forty Two. Additionally, it is more powerful as well and is mated to a six-speed gearbox.

The powertrain is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 30 hp and 31 Nm of peak torque – 3 hp and 3 Nm more than its sibling duo. As in the mechanical side, it has a different subframe as well. The Perak has an advantage of not having a direct rival in India and it will be interesting to see how its sales pan out in the coming months.