Much Awaited Bajaj Pulsar NS400 To Launch Tomorrow – All Details

Bajaj Pulsar NS400 will be equipped with a 373.2 cc liquid-cooled engine found in Dominar 400 and will likely be priced around Rs. 2 lakh (ex-showroom)

Bajaj Auto is set to launch the Pulsar NS400 in India tomorrow, and details about the motorcycle have already surfaced online ahead of the official launch. The design draws inspiration from the existing Pulsar NS series. Along with the blue-black and red colour options that have been previously spotted, the launch will also feature two additional paint schemes.

The Bajaj Pulsar NS400 will have a strong visual appeal, incorporating sporty graphics and a dynamic colour palette. The triple-tone finish, enhanced by contrasting red accents, complements the aggressive design philosophy that has become a hallmark of the brand over the years.

The Bajaj Pulsar NS400 shares many features with the latest Pulsar models like the NS200 and N250. It uses 41 mm or 43 mm USD front forks finished in golden colour. At the rear, it has a pre-load adjustable monoshock suspension. The braking system consists of disc brakes on both the front and rear, complemented by a dual-channel ABS.

The Pulsar NS400 features a muscular fuel tank with a larger capacity compared to the NS200. The fuel tank extensions blend seamlessly with the bike’s sharp front end. The headlight setup is equipped with an LED projector similar to that found in the N250, while the LED Daytime Running Lights reflect the style of the NS200.

The NS400 also includes a split seat arrangement and a wide handlebar while the footpegs are set rearward. The Bajaj Pulsar NS400 has a longer wheelbase than the NS200. It retains the familiar perimeter frame, which has been modified to accommodate a 373.2 cc liquid-cooled engine. The motorcycle is equipped with a box-type swingarm and it rides on 17-inch alloy wheels, both at the front and rear. To keep the rider informed, the NS400 comes with an all-digital instrument console that includes a compact multi-info display and supports Bluetooth connectivity.

The equipment list of the Bajaj Pulsar NS400 includes split grab rails, three ABS modes, traction control system, slipper and assist clutch and a belly pan. The starting price of the naked streetfighter could be around Rs. 2 lakh (ex-showroom).