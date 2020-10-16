Much-Awaited Audi Q2 Launched In India; Priced From Rs. 34.99 Lakh

Audi Q2 is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine developing 190 horsepower and 320 Nm; paired with a seven-speed DSG sending power to all the four wheels

The luxury car manufacturers are exploring entry-level segments to increase their volumes in the Indian market and new models are coming in thick and fast. Following the launch of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, Audi’s India division has now stepped in to launch its most affordable vehicle, domestically, the Q2. It is priced between Rs. 34.99 lakh and Rs. 48.89 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India).

The reservations for the Q2 are already taken across showrooms and online for an initial token of around Rs. 2 lakh and it will become the brand’s fifth launch this year, underlining its commitment to get back on top of the sales charts. The customers who have booked the Audi Q2 so far get free benefits such as five years service package, along with five years warranty and five years roadside assistance.

Offered in Standard, Premium, Premium Plus 1, Premium Plus 2, and Technology trims with Advanced Line and Design Line package across them, the crossover slots below the Q3, which was discontinued earlier this year in India and it does not have any direct rivals giving it a first mover advantage. Additionally, the model the local buyers have received is the pre-facelifted version as the Q2 was given a thorough makeover in the international markets recently. The Q2 made its global debut back in 2016.

S.No Audi Q2 Variants Price (Ex-Showroom) 1. Standard Rs. 34.99 lakh 2. Premium Rs. 40.89 lakh 3. Premium Plus 1 Rs. 44.64 lakh 4. Premium Plus 2 Rs. 45.14 lakh 5. Technology Rs. 48.89 lakh

The smallest crossover in the Q range measures 4,191 mm long, 1,794 mm wide and stands 1,508 mm tall with a wheelbase length of 2,601 mm. Underpinned by the Volkswagen Group’s flexible MQB architecture, the Audi Q2 derives design influence from its elder siblings in the Q series, as it has a prominent chromed front grille section with sharp LED headlamps and LED DRLs.

The sporty bumper comprises of wide air inlet scoops and the greenhouse is certainly compact with tall pillars complementing the crossover silhouette. The body surfaces have a clean profile and the matured look can also be seen at the rear. The interior comprises of features such as dual-zone climate control system, sunroof, ambient lighting, reverse parking camera and leather seats.

Brought into the country via CBU route, the Audi Q2 has less use of physical buttons bringing an upscale vibe to the cabin. It also boasts of cruise control, auto-dimming IRVM, digital multi-info display, a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, virtual cockpit, multi-functional flat-bottom steering wheel, circular AC vents, metallic accents, etc.

As for the performance, it uses the familiar 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 190 horsepower and 320 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain, also used in Tiguan all-space and Superb, is connected to a seven-speed S-Tronic DSG automatic transmission sending power to all the four wheel through the Quattro AWD system. It is claimed to accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just 6.5 seconds before reaching a top speed of 228 kmph.