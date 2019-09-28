MS Dhoni Spotted Riding His Kawasaki Ninja H2 Superbike: Video

MS Dhoni’s passion for superbikes and exotic cars is well known to everyone, this time he is spotted riding his Kawasaki Ninja H2 which he bought in 2015

Mahindra Singh Dhoni was recently in the news for buying India’s first Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. Now, he is spotted riding another first in India, a Kawasaki Ninja H2 which he bought in 2015. The video shows him riding out of the Ranchi International Cricket Stadium on his superbike.

To give you an overview, the Kawasaki Ninja H2 is the younger sibling of the monstrous H2R; which is the world’s most powerful production bike with a whopping 322 HP of power and a top-speed of over 400 km/h. Both the H2 and H2R come with the same 998cc, supercharged 4-cylinder engine with liquid cooling. The ex-showroom price for the superbike is around Rs 72 lakh. However, its specs make it illegal to ride on the streets and hence, that’s where the H2 steps in.

The Ninja H2 is a detuned version of the H2R, which makes 197 HP of power @ 11000 rpm and a peak torque of 114 Nm at 10,500 rpm, which makes it one of the fastest street-legal motorcycles in the world. It comes with a 6-speed manual transmission. The Ninja H2 cost MS Dhoni around Rs. 29 lakhs (ex-showroom) in 2015, which has now inflated to Rs 34,99,000 (ex-showroom).

Dhoni’s bike collection does not stop here. His garage houses a Confederate Hellcat X32, Harley Davidson Fatboy, Kawasaki Ninja ZX14R, Ducati 1098 and Yamaha YZF600 Thundercat among others.

MS Dhoni also made headlines recently for buying a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk SUV, the first in India. The mighty SUV is powered by a 6.2-litre Hellcat engine that makes 707 HP/875 Nm. With a 0-100 km/h time of 3.6 seconds, Dhoni’s Trackhawk it one of the fastest and most powerful SUVs in India.

The Jeep SUV is not available in India, hence Dhoni had to import the vehicle. In the US, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk costs $86,900, which translates to around Rs 62 lakh. However, Dhoni had the vehicle imported and it nearly costed him Rs 1.6 crore to do so.