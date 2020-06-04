MS Dhoni Caught On Camera Enjoying A Ride On His New ‘Beast’

While MS Dhoni’s garage boasts a collection of exotic superbikes and exquisite cars that most of us can only dream, his new purchase will leave you speechless

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a motorcycle and car enthusiast, which is pretty clear from his garage. We have previously reported about his modified Nissan Jonga off-roader, his Kawasaki Ninja H2 superbike, as well as the India’s first Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk SUV which was delivered to him back in August last year.

This time around, the former Indian cricket team skipper has been snapped driving a new vehicle, which actually isn’t a new sports car or a superbike. Instead, Dhoni can be seen driving a tractor! In a video uploaded by Chennai Super Kings on Twitter, MS Dhoni is seen enjoying a ride on a Swaraj 963 FE tractor.

Talking about the tractor, it comes equipped with a 3478 cc 3-cylinder, direct fuel injection, water cooled engine which has a maximum power output of 63 hp at 2,100 rpm. It comes with a high-medium-low synchromesh transmission with 12 forward and 2 reverse gears, which helps the tractor cover more ground in less time.

Dhoni has is said to have bought this tractor to commute around his 7-acre farmhouse in Ranchi. In another video uploaded by the 38 y/o wicketkeeper’s wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni, MS can be seen riding his Yamaha RD350 motorcycle at his farmhouse with his daughter Ziva, seated in the front.

The Yamaha RD350, along with the RX100 are two of the closest motorcycles to the former Indian skipper’s heart, which is the reason he can still be seen riding the former, which has been restored. Apart from these two motorcycles, Dhoni’s garage also houses the Ducati 1098, Kawasaki Ninja ZX14R, Harley Davidson Fatboy, Yamaha YZF600 Thundercat, Confederate Hellcat X132, Ninja H2 among others.

However, his car collection is equally impressive, and consists of the Nissan Jonga, Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, Ferrari 599 GTO, 2009 Hummer H2, GMC Sierra, Audi Q7, Mitsubishi Pajero SFX, Land Rover Freelander 2 and even a customised Mahindra Scorpio.