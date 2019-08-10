MS Dhoni Buys India’s First Jeep Grand Cherokee TRACKHAWK SUV With 700 BHP

MS Dhoni, who is widely known for his great taste in cars and motorcycles, have now added a top-spec Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk SUV to further enhance his collection

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is an avid bike and a well-known connoisseur of cars and motorcycles. While the former skipper is currently serving the Indian Army in Kashmir, his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni has shared the picture of the latest addition to the cricketer’s garage.

Her Twitter post reveals that the latest entrant to MS Dhoni’s garage is a red-coloured Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. It may be noted here that this is the first-ever Trackhawk in the entire country. Sakshi has tweeted – “Welcome home #redbeast! Your toy is finally here @mahi7781, really missing you!’

Powering the Jeep Grand Cherokee TrackHawk is a 6.2-litre supercharged HEMI V8 engine that comes from renowned performance cars like Dodge Charger Hellcat and Dodge Challenger. It produces a maximum power of 700 bhp and a peak torque of 875 Nm. The SUV can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.62 seconds and is one of the fastest production SUVs in the world.

On the inside, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk features an 8.4-inch infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Nappa Leather, Multi-zone Climate Control and a high-end audio unit

The most performance-focussed version of the Jeep Grand Cherokee gets AWD and an

8-speed automatic. It comes with the company’s highly capable Selec-Terrain traction control system, QUADRA-TRAC II grip control, an electronic limited-slip differential, and a hill ascent and descent control.

MS Dhoni also owns many other high-performance cars and motorcycles. His collection includes some highly revered models, including the Ferrari 599 GTO, Hummer H2, GMC Sierra, Kawasaki Ninja H2, Confederate Hellcat, BSA, Suzuki Hayabusa and a Norton vintage motorcycle.