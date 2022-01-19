MS Dhoni Acquires 1971 Land Rover Series Station Wagon At An Auction

1971 Land Rover Series Station Wagon finished in yellow and white two-tone colour scheme evokes nostalgia; the Series 3 Land Rover was produced between 1971 and 1985

At the Big Boy Toyz auction, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has acquired a 1971 Land Rover Series Station Wagon adding to his growing collection of vintage and modern automobiles. The former Indian cricket team captain is well renowned for his passion towards cars and motorcycles and the classic model shows the diversity in his collection.

The Series 3 Land Rover’s production commenced in 1971 and it lasted for nearly a decade and a half. The 1971 Land Rover Series Station Wagon is instantly recognisable courtesy of the bright yellow colour scheme with a white finish to the roof, windshield and other areas. It was previously available with different engine choices.

The range included a 2.3-litre four-cylinder motor to a 3.5-litre V8 mill. The online auction was held on December 19, 2021 and the vintage Land Rover was accompanied by 18 other cars from brands such as Austin, Rolls Royce, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Mercedes Benz, etc. The bidding started for a Volkswagen Beetle at Rs. l lakh and went up to Rs. 25 lakh according to the organisers.

No more auction details of other vintage cars made available are known yet. Big Boy Toyz (BBT) is looking to consolidate its vintage and classic car division in India as it aims to widen it into a 100 crore vertical in the near future. It is planning to bring forth fresh online auctions every couple of months to create enthusiasm and more importantly consistency.

BBT has scheduled its next auction for the end of next month with a new lot of classic and vintage cars. There are two options enabled – Enthusiasts Plan, priced at Rs. 1 lakh, allowed bidders to bid for two cars and Connoisseur Plan required Rs. 2 lakh deposit where bidders were eligible to bid for four cars with no upper limit.

Big Boy Toyz is one of the first brands in India to venture into the e-auction of vintage and classic cars, and are evaluated by a team of experts with assured quality checks and it will be interesting to see how the community fares.