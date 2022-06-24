MPVs With Highest Waiting Period [June 2022]- Carens, Innova, Ertiga

Check out our list of the top five MPVs currently on sale in the Indian car market, which have the highest waiting period among their peers

In the Indian car market, utility vehicles (SUVs and MPVs) have grown significantly in demand in recent years. While SUVs are extremely popular in particular, MPVs are also becoming prevalent in our market. The waiting periods for a few of them are quite high, and here, we’ve listed those MPVs that have the longest waiting period.

Kia Carens was launched in India earlier this year, and it has already managed to become a popular MPV in our market. The 1.5L petrol variants of the MPV command a wait of up to 18 months till delivery! For the other variants, the wait time reaches up to eight months.

Maruti Ertiga is the best-selling MPV in the Indian market. Owing to the strong demand it enjoys currently, the waiting period for Ertiga officially stands at a maximum of nine months. The longest wait is for the CNG variants, while for the petrol variants, the wait till delivery reaches up to three months.

Kia Carnival also has a fairly high waiting period right now. New buyers could have to wait as high as six months to take delivery of one. The luxury MPV is expected to undergo a generation change in the Indian market in the near future, and the new-gen model is already on sale in a few international markets.

Toyota Innova Crysta is also a popular MPV in the Indian market, thanks to the brilliant space & comfort on offer, along with extremely reliable engines. Currently, new buyers have to wait up to three months to take delivery of the Toyota MPV after booking one.

MPVs with highest waiting period – June 2022 Model Waiting period Kia Carens Up to 18 months Maruti Ertiga Up to 9 months Kia Carnival Up to 6 months Toyota Innova Crysta Up to 3 months Renault Triber Up to 2 months

Renault Triber is currently the most affordable MPV in the Indian market. Despite its compact dimensions and low price tag, it is quite an impressive product. The waiting period for Triber hovers between a month and two months right now, which isn’t a lot compared to others on the list.