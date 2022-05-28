MPVs With Highest Waiting Period In The Indian Market [May 2022]

A few MPVs have extremely high waiting periods in the Indian car market this May, and here, we’ve listed five with the highest wait time

In the Indian car market, UVs (including SUVs and MPVs) have gained a lot of popularity in recent years. The MPV market space has some brilliant options available currently, and buyers have seemingly been flocking up to purchase them! Due to the strong demand, a few MPVs have high waiting periods currently.

Kia Carens has the highest waiting period of all MPVs currently on sale in the Indian market, stretching up to 17 months for the 1.5L petrol variants. For the 1.5L diesel variants, the wait till delivery varies between three to five months, while for the 1.4L petrol variants, it hovers around the five-month mark.

Kia’s flagship model in the Indian market – Carnival – has a waiting period of up to six months, depending on the variant selected. It should be noted that in international markets, Kia Carnival has already undergone a generation change, and the new-gen model is expected to launch in India soon.

Next in line is Maruti Ertiga, which currently has a waiting period of up to three months for the petrol variants, and up to nine months for the CNG variants. The MPV was updated with a minor facelift recently, and the new version gets more efficient powertrain option(s), along with better equipment.

Toyota Innova Crysta also enjoys strong popularity among buyers in the Indian car market, thanks to the generous space and comfort on offer. It currently has a waiting period of up to three months, depending on the chosen variant.

Model Waiting period Kia Carens Up to 5 months (up to 17 months for 1.5L petrol MT variants) Kia Carnival Up to 6 months Maruti Ertiga Up to 3 months (up to 9 months) Toyota Innova Crysta Up to 3 months Renault Triber Up to 2 months

Renault Triber is also a fairly popular vehicle in the Indian market, courtesy of its affordable price, decent interior space, and frugal powertrain. Buyers currently have to wait up to two months to take delivery of the compact Renault MPV, which isn’t as high as other MPVs on the above list!