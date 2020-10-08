MPV Sales September 2020 – Maruti Ertiga, Bolero & Triber In Top 3

Maruti Ertiga, Mahindra Bolero, and Renault Triber occupied the top three spots, respectively, on the MPV sales chart in September 2020

UV manufacturers recorded an overall growth of 12.99 per cent in terms of sales during September 2020. This is even more impressive considering that a few MPVs have been discontinued since then, and only nine are on retail in India currently. The leader in MPV sales was Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, with 9,982 units sold last month.

Compared to September 2019, the Ertiga’s sales have grown quite significantly, by 58.85 per cent, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. The second position was held by Mahindra Bolero, which managed to sell 5,797 units, registering a growth of 38.72 per cent, with 4,179 units sold during the same month last year. In the third position, we have the Renault Triber which sold 4,159 units during September 2020.

Interestingly, the Triber still registered a YoY degrowth of 11.70 per cent (4,179 unit sold in September 2019). Next, we have the Toyota Innova Crysta, which managed to retail a total of 4,087 units last month, registering a small YoY degrowth of 3.27 per cent. Right behind the Innova is the Maruti Suzuki XL6. In September 2020, the XL6 only sold 2,087, which is a rather significant YoY drop of 45.65 per cent.

Mahindra’s premium MPV, the Marazzo, didn’t have a lot of success last month, with only 936 units sold. Still, the vehicle registered a growth of 4.93 per cent on a YoY basis. Kia Carnival had a modest sales figure of just 331 units. The Kia’s luxury MPV was only launched at the beginning of this year, so it doesn’t have last year’s figures for comparison.

Model September 2020 Sales September 2019 Sales YoY Growth (%) Maruti Ertiga 9,982 6,284 58.85% Mahindra Bolero 5,797 4,179 38.72% Renault Triber 4,159 4,710 -11.70% Toyota Innova Crysta 4,087 4,225 -3.27% Maruti XL6 2,087 3,840 -45.65% Mahindra Marazzo 936 892 4.93% Kia Carnival 331 – – Datsun GO+ 55 160 -65.63% Toyota Vellfire 14 2 600% Total 27,448 24,292 12.99%

Datsun GO+ has always been a slow seller in India, and last month was no exception. It only managed to sell 55 units in September 2020, a massive 65.63 per cent decline on a YoY basis. That said, September 2019’s sales figures for the GO+ were low as well, just 160 units.

At the bottom of the list, we have the Toyota Vellfire. This luxury MPV is available in India as a CBU import (limited numbers), and is an extremely niche product. Toyota Kirloskar managed to sell 14 units of the Vellfire last month, which is a massive 600 per cent growth compared to the 2 units sold in September 2019.