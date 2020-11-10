MPV Sales In October 2020 – Ertiga, Bolero, Triber, Vellfire, Innova

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga continued to be the most sold MPV in the country in the month of October 2020 with a total of 7,748 units

With the SUVs and crossovers increasingly launching in recent times, the popularity of the MPVs has certainly been affected as the segment has not seen any substantial launches lately. The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga continues to lead the way and it registered a cumulative sales tally of 7,748 units in the month of October 2020.

Compared to the same period last year, the seven-seater recorded 7,197 units leading to a Year-on-Year volume growth of 8 per cent. Utilising the Ertiga’s popularity, Maruti Suzuki introduced the more premium XL6 and is sold exclusively through Nexa dealerships. However, its sale volumes have been down in recent months.

The XL6 with middle-row captain seating arrangement finished only fifth in the MPV/MUV sales table for the month of October 2020, as it posted a total of 2,439 units as against 4,328 units during the corresponding period in 2019 with a massive YoY de-growth of 44 per cent. The Bolero ended up closely second with a total of 7,624 units.

MPVs/MUVs (YoY) October 2020 Sales October 2019 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (8%) 7,748 7,197 2. Mahindra Bolero (30%) 7,624 5,884 3. Renault Triber (1%) 5,272 5,240 4. Toyota Innova Crysta (-12%) 4,477 5,062 5. Maruti Suzuki XL6 (-44%) 2,439 4,328 6. Mahindra Marazzo (-29%) 737 1,044 7. Kia Carnival 400 – 8. Datsun GO+ (-84%) 30 189 9. Toyota Vellfire (45%) 29 20

The MUV endured 30 per cent sales increase last month as only 5,884 units were dispatched in October 2019. The Triber was the third most sold in the segment as it continues to garner good sales tally alongside the Kwid. It recorded 5,272 cumulative domestic tally last month as against 5,240 units during the same month in 2019 with near flat growth.

With the Triber unable to increase its sales during the festive season, it will be interesting to see where it stands in the coming months. The Innova Crysta is slowly getting back to its usual sales figures as 4,477 units were sold against 5,062 units with 12 per cent YoY sales de-growth as it finished in fourth position last month in the MPV/MUV sales table.

The Marazzo slotted in at sixth with 737 units as against 1,044 units in October 2019 with 29 per cent de-growth. The Carnival is certainly doing a handy job for Kia as it posted 400 units in October 2020 while the Datsun Go+ endured 84 per cent decline. Considering the Vellfire’s position as a luxury MPV, its sales tally of 29 units is definitely appreciable.