MPV Discounts [March 2022] – Renault Triber To Mahindra Marazzo

Here, we have listed all the best discounts and benefits on MPVs/MUVs available this Holi season (March 2022) in the Indian car market

In recent years, MPVs have been gaining popularity in India, as people are looking for comfy 6- or 7-seater vehicles (or more) to ferry their families around. This month, some of these people carriers have a few attractive deals and benefits available, and we have detailed these offers below.

Mahindra & Mahindra is offering a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 on the M2 trim of Marazzo. On the M4+ and M6+ trims of the MPV, the cash discount is worth Rs. 15,000. An exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,200 are also available on Mahindra Marazzo this month.

On Renault Triber, a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 is being offered, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000. Buyers can also avail a corporate discount of Rs. 10,000 or a rural bonus of Rs. 5,000 (cannot be availed together). Loyalty benefits worth up to Rs. 44,000 are also available here.

As for Datsun Go Plus, it gets a cash discount of Rs. 20,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000. On Mahindra Bolero MUV, there’s no cash discount available, although it does get an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000, a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000, and free accessories worth up to Rs. 6,000.

On Kia Carnival, free accessories are available, and dealerships are inclined to offer some unofficial discounts as well. If you had a luxury MPV on your mind and don’t mind haggling, then you’d be able to negotiate a great deal.

MPV Discounts – March 2022 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + corporate discount Mahindra Marazzo Up to Rs. 20,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,200 Renault Triber Rs. 10,000 (+ loyalty bonus of Rs. 44,000) Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 10,000 (or rural benefits worth Rs. 5,000) Datsun Go Plus Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 Mahindra Bolero 0 (+ free accessories worth Rs. 6,000) Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000 Kia Carnival Dealer-level discounts and free accessories available –

On all other MPVs on sale in India, including Maruti Ertiga, Maruti XL6, Kia Carens, Toyota Innova Crysta, and Toyota Vellfire, there are no official deals and discounts on offer. We’re not sure about dealer-level discounts on these, so be sure to inquire with your local dealerships about these vehicles if you wish to buy them.