Moto Classic House Celebrates 120 Years Of Royal Enfield With Custom Scrambler

To commemorate Royal Enfield’s 120th anniversary this year, Moto Classic House has created a RE Interceptor 650 based custom scrambler

Royal Enfield was founded back in 1901, and in 2021, the company is celebrating its 120th anniversary. Latvia-based Moto Classic House has created a special edition motorcycle – Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 MCH Scrambler v2.0 – to commemorate the manufacturer’s 120 years of existence.

Last year, Moto Classic House had created the ‘RE Interceptor 650 MCH Scrambler’, which was a limited edition custom bike. The motorcycle was created for the Royal Enfield Latvia dealership, and only 10 units were created. The custom bikes received a lot of praise from the motorcycle community around the world, and this year, Moto Classic House decided to take things further.

With the MCH Scrambler v2.0, the customiser wanted to build a machine that had better off-road capabilities than the previous one. The new custom build uses a EURO 4 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 model as the base, and features a lot of changes over the stock model, not just to the mechanicals, but the visuals as well.

The motorcycle features RE Bullet Forest Green paint, with hand-painted gold pinstripes on the tank and side panels. The taillight and turn indicators are new, and the left side panel sports a ‘120th anniversary’ badge. The headlight features a mesh guard, while the blacked-out handlebars get adjustable levers and RE original tuning mirrors.

The bike also gets a custom leather seat, featuring brown and black leather. The exhaust pipes have been routed from the right side of the motorcycle in true scrambler fashion, and the bike gets ZARD exhaust cans. The engine also gets a remapped ECU for improved performance, and there’s a bash plate at the bottom for protection. Other changes to the bike include Öhlins suspension and custom gold-painted titanium bolts.

A few in-house CNC machined parts have been used, like a new front sprocket cover and a new triple tree, which are around 3.5 kg lighter than the stock ones. For optimum grip in both on- and off-road conditions, the motorcycle comes fitted with Pirelli Scorpion STR Rally tires. Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 MCH Scrambler v2.0 has not been planned for a limited production yet, but the customiser is open for offers.