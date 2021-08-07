Most Sold Premium Hatchbacks In July – Baleno, Altroz, i20, Glanza, Polo

Maruti Suzuki Baleno finished on top of the sales charts in the premium hatchback segment with 14,729 units in July 2021 against 11,575 units with 27 percent growth

The premium hatchback space did see plenty of activity last year as Tata introduced the Altroz in early 2020 while the third-generation Hyundai i20 came along later in the year. Both the models are making a significant impact on the sales tally every month and the Altroz, in particular, has been nothing short of impressive in garnering volumes.

The Global NCAP 5-star rated hatchback recorded 6,980 unit sales to finish in the second position in the segment as the domination of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno should not be undermined. It posted 14,729 unit sales in the month of July 2021 against 11,575 units during the same period last year with a YoY volume surge of 27 percent.

The Altroz was the second most sold premium hatchback in the country last month as it got the better of the third-gen Hyundai i20 by 382 units last month. The Korean hatchback registered 6,518 unit sales in July 2021 to finish third ahead of Volkswagen Polo, Honda Jazz and Toyota Glanza, which is the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno.



Premium Hatchbacks (YoY) Sales In July 2021 Sales in July 2020 1. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (27%) 14,729 11,575 2. Tata Altroz (92%) 6,980 3,636 3. Hyundai i20 (3%) 6,518 6,344 4. Toyota Glanza (99.2%) 2,636 1,323 5. VW Polo (41%) 1,616 1,146 6. Honda Jazz 586 0

VW Polo posted only 1,616 unit sales as against 1,146 units during the same period in 2020 with 41 per cent positive YoY growth. Honda Jazz, on the other hand, managed to record only 586 units and zero units were listed on the sales data in June 2020. The Toyota Glanza bettered both of them in sales numbers as it finished in the fourth position.

It garnered 2,636 units last month against 1,323 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with 99.2 per cent increase in volumes. Volkswagen will reportedly consider launching the new generation Polo in the near future but the plans for the Jazz is yet unknown as it gained a big upgrade already.

The Baleno is expected to get mild updates to stretch the lifespan of the existing model in the coming months while the electric version of the Altroz is also in the works.