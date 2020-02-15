Most Sold C-Segment Sedans In Jan 2020 – Verna, Ciaz, Rapid, Yaris

Honda City led the way from Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz but with 64 per cent YoY de-growth as 1,734 units were sold last month

The C-segment for sedans has seen a huge drop in sales volumes for more than a year now as the major players such as Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz have gone from averaging around 5,000 units to well under 2,000 units on regular basis. The trend did not change in the first month of the new year as the segment topper managed only 1,734.

It was the Honda City which headed the charts from Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz with a YoY sales de-growth of 64 per cent as 4,855 units were sold during the same month in 2019. The Verna’s tally of 957 units was good enough for second as it recorded a massive YoY fall of 70 per cent as 3,216 units were registered in January 2019.

The Ciaz, on the other hand, showed no improvements as 72 per cent volume decline was witnessed as only 835 units were sold against 2,934 units during the corresponding month in 2019. With the least de-growth among all of 3 per cent, the Rapid was positioned in a respectable fourth position as 815 units were recorded.

S.No Most Sold C-Segment Sedans (YoY%) January 2020 Sales 1. Honda City (-64%) 1,734 2. Hyundai Verna (-70%) 957 3. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz (-72%) 835 4. Skoda Rapid (-3%) 815 5. Toyota Yaris (111%) 725 6. Volkswagen Vento (-56%) 250 7. Nissan Sunny (117%) 39 8. Fiat Linea 0

The Yaris could not find any sort of momentum ever since it went on sale and ended up in fifth position last month with 111 per cent growth as only 343 units were sold twelve months ago in the same period. The Vento garnered a total of 250 units last month with 56 per cent YoY sales decline while Nissan managed only 39 unit sales for the Sunny.

The segment has good chance of revival this year though as the fifth generation Honda City is just around the corner with a raft of exterior and interior updates. The Verna is also receiving a major facelift during the course of this year.

The Skoda Rapid and Volkswagen Vento appears to be getting respective replacements based on MQB A0 IN platform in a year or two as well. The volume drops in recent months for most of the vehicles across different segments are mainly because of the clearing out of remaining BSIV stocks.