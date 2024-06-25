Most Powerful Rs 10-15 Lakh Bikes You Can Buy In India

This bandwidth in the budget gives you exposure to all types of motorcycles that help you push your boundaries further and help you sharpen your skills

In this article, we look at the 5 most powerful motorcycles that you can buy in the Rs 10-15 lakh budget. You will get almost all kinds of motorcycles – right from track-focused SuperSports to soft-road capable Adventure Tourers. Here is the list starting from the least to most powerful motorcycles among them.

1. Triumph Tiger 900 GT

The first one on the list is the Triumph Tiger 900 GT. The Tiger 900 is currently available in two variants: GT and Rally Pro. The Rally Pro is a more off-road capable machine, while the GT variant is a road-biased touring-oriented version of the Tiger 900 and both of them pack different levels of hardware with the Rally Pro offering more kit.

That is why the Rally Pro is dearer by almost Rs 2 lakh than the GT version. The GT variant offers a sweet deal with a potent 888cc in-line triple motor that produces 108hp at 9500rpm and 90Nm at 6850rpm and is currently on sale for Rs 13.95 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

2. Ducati Monster

The Ducati has always been every boy’s wet dream and the Monster has its own legacy even among the Ducatis. It is powered by a 937cc L-twin engine, that delivers 111hp at 9250rpm and 93Nm at 6500rpm. It may not be the most powerful on this list, but the Monster’s insane power-to-weight ratio is maddening, while looking like an Italian supermodel has given it its iconic character.

It’s now equipped with an advanced suite of electronics, like cornering ABS, traction control, and riding modes. The Monster is Ducati’s middle-weight street fighter naked and is currently available at Rs 12.95 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

3. Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is a middleweight sportbike that is born on the racetrack while having a certain street credibility as well. What makes the ZX-6R special is its 636cc inline-four engine that produces 129hp (with RAM Air) at an insane 13,000rpm and 69Nm at 11,000rpm. This mean machine when given the beans blasts past 200kph like it’s nobody’s business.

It does stay relevant with features like traction control, multiple power modes, and a quick shifter as standard, the Ninja ZX-6R ensures an engaging ride. It is available for Rs 11.20 lakh (ex-showroom, India) which surprisingly makes it the most affordable motorcycle on this list.

4. Triumph Street Triple RS

One of the most famous middle-weight street naked to go against the Ducati Monster is the Triumph Street Triple RS, which is known for its agility and performance. It has a 765cc inline three-cylinder engine that spits out 130hp at 12,000rpm and 80Nm at 9000rpm. This powerful motorcycle is hailed for its impeccable handling, making it a great choice for weekend rides and daily commutes.

The Street Triple RS is equipped with advanced electronics, including ride-by-wire throttle, switchable traction control, and multiple riding modes. Currently available for Rs 11.81 lakh (ex-showroom, India), which makes it the second Triumph motorcycle on this list.

5. Suzuki Katana

The new Suzuki Katana features a 999cc inline-four engine which is said to be derived from the legendary K5 GSX-R1000 which produces a whopping 152hp at 11,000rpm and 106Nm at 9000rpm. The bike comes with features such as a ride-by-wire throttle, multiple riding modes, traction control, and an updated LCD instrument panel.

The Katana offers a blend of nostalgia and cutting-edge engineering, appealing to both classic enthusiasts and modern riders. For Rs 13.61 lakh (ex-showroom), the Katana offers the most power for your money and sits at the top of the list.