Most Fuel-Efficient Petrol Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh In India In 2021

Here is a list of the top 10 most fuel-efficient petrol cars in the Indian market as of now, and unsurprisingly, the list is dominated by Maruti Suzuki cars

With the introduction of the stringent BS6 emission norms, many manufacturers ended up parting their way from oil burners in the Indian market, since upgrading diesel powertrains to comply with the new regulations was a pretty costly affair, and would end up increasing the car’s price significantly.

There’s no denying the fact that diesel engines are generally more fuel efficient than their petrol counterparts, but that obviously comes at a cost. Petrol powertrains are still the preferred choice in compact cars, and manufacturers continue to work on improving the mileage of their respective cars to attract more buyers since it is still one of the biggest aspects one considers while purchasing a new car in India.

That said, we have put together a list of the top 10 most fuel-efficient petrol cars available in the Indian market today, at a price tag of under Rs 10 lakh. Take a look at the complete list below –

S. No. Car ARAI-claimed Mileage 1. Maruti Suzuki Dzire AMT / MT 24.12 kmpl / 23.26 kmpl 2. Maruti Suzuki Baleno & Toyota Glanza 23.87 kmpl 3. Maruti Suzuki Swift AMT / MT 23.76 kmpl / 23.20 kmpl 4. Maruti Suzuki Alto 22.05 kmpl 5. Renault Kwid 1.0L AMT / 1.0L MT / 0.8L MT 22 kmpl / 21.74 kmpl / 20.71 kmpl 6. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 1.0L / 1.2L 21.79 kmpl / 20.52 kmpl 7. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso AMT / MT 21.7 kmpl / 21.4 kmpl 8. Maruti Suzuki Celerio 21.63 kmpl 9. Maruti Suzuki Ignis 20.89 kmpl 10. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 1.2L MT / 1.2L AMT 20.7 kmpl / 20.5 kmpl

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire tops the list of the most fuel-efficient petrol car currently available in India, with an ARAI-claimed mileage of 24.12 kmpl for the AMT version and 23.26 kmpl for the manual variants. The sedan is currently priced between Rs 5.94 – 8.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Baleno & Toyota Glanza

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno comes second along with its doppelganger Toyota Glanza. The premium hatchback has a claimed fuel efficiency rating of 23.87 kmpl, and is currently priced from Rs 5.90 lakh to Rs 9.10 lakh. The Glanza on the other hand, retails at a base price of Rs 7.18 lakh, going up to Rs 9.10 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The recently facelifted Swift gets a new 1.2-litre DualJet engine with idle start/stop function, and now has an ARAI-claimed mileage of 23.76 kmpl for AMT and 23.20 kmpl for MT variants. The hatch is currently priced between Rs 5.73 – 8.41 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Alto

The Maruti Suzuki Alto is one of the best-selling cars in the Indian market, and is currently available at a base price of Rs 2.99 lakh, going up to Rs 4.48 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). The entry-level hatch has a fuel efficiency rating of 22.05 kmpl.

Renault Kwid

The Maruti Suzuki Alto-rivalling Renault Kwid is priced from Rs 3.12 lakh to Rs 5.31 lakh, and is available with 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre 3-cyl petrol engines. The former has a claimed mileage of 20.71 kmpl, and the latter returns 22 kmpl with the automatic transmission, and 21.74 kmpl with the MT.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki retails the tallboy Wagon R at a starting price of Rs 4.65 lakh, going up to Rs 6.18 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom), and offers the car with two petrol engines – a 1.0-litre 3-cyl mill and a 1.2-litre 4-cyl unit. The smaller engine returns 21.79 km to the litre, while the 1.2-litre engine has an ARAI-rated mileage of 20.52 kmpl.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso’s 1.0-litre 3-cyl NA petrol engine returns a fuel efficiency of 21.7 kmpl with the AGS transmission, and 21.4 kmpl with the 5-speed manual gearbox. The S-Presso is currently priced between Rs 3.70 lakh and Rs 5.18 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

The Celerio comes next on the list, with a claimed fuel efficiency rating of 21.63 kmpl for both the manual and the AMT versions. The Celerio is currently priced between Rs 4.53 – 5.78 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis gets a 1.2-litre petrol engine, and has a company claimed mileage of 20.89 kmpl. The car is currently available in four variants – Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha, and is priced from Rs 4.89 lakh to Rs 7.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Only Hyundai car on this list, the Grand i10 Nios is available with two petrol powertrains – a 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit and a 1.2-litre NA petrol mill. The latter has a claimed fuel efficiency rating of 20.7 kmpl for the manual variants and 20.5 kmpl for the automatic trims. Pricing for the Hyundai hatch starts from Rs 5.19 lakh, and goes all the way up to Rs 8.40 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).