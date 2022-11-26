Most Fuel-Efficient CNG Cars In India In 2022 – Tiago I-CNG To Swift CNG

More than 20 CNG cars are currently on sale in the Indian market for buyers looking for compact and cheap-to-run CNG cars in the country

With demand for CNG cars in the country rising at a rapid rate, a number of brands are expanding their CNG portfolio in the country. As many as 23 CNG cars are currently on sale in the country and here is a list of the top 10 most fuel-efficient CNG cars in India that you should check out.

1. Tata Tiago, Tigor CNG

With a claimed fuel economy of almost 26.49 km/kg, the Tata Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG are one of the safest CNG cars in the country and are offered with a 73 hp 1.2L Revotron Bi-Fuel CNG engine.

2. Hyundai Aura CNG

The Aura is one of the most popular CNG sedans in the country and is powered by a 69 hp 1.2L engine. The claimed fuel economy stands at 28.4 km/kg and the Aura CNG price in the country starts from Rs 7.88 lakh (ex-showroom).

3. Hyundai Grand i10 CNG

The Grand i10 rivals the cars like the Maruti Swift CNG and the Tiago CNG in the market and is priced from Rs 7.16 lakh (ex-showroom). The Grand i10 CNG is powered by a 1.2L engine and delivers a claimed fuel economy of 28.5km/kg.

4. Toyota Glanza CNG

The Glanza CNG is one of the only premium hatchbacks in the country to be offered with a CNG powertrain and not only boasts a practical and spacious cabin but also offers affordable running costs. With a claimed fuel economy figure of 30.61 km/kg, the Glanza is one of the most fuel-efficient CNG cars in India.

5. Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG

The Maruti Swift CNG is also one of the most talked about CNG cars in the country and is offered with a 1.2L Bi-Fuel engine that churns out 77 hp and 98.5 Nm of maximum torque in CNG mode. It is priced from Rs 7.77 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and challenges the rivals like the Tiago CNG.

6. Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG

The Dzire is the third compact sedan in the market after the Aura CNG and the Tigor CNG to be offered with a CNG powertrain and shares its engine with the Swift CNG. It is priced at Rs 8.23 lakh (ex-showroom) and delivers a claimed fuel economy of 31.12 km/kg.

7. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG

The S-Presso is one of the most affordable CNG cars in the country and is powered by a 1.0L K10C Bi-Fuel engine that churns out a peak power output of 57 hp in CNG mode. It is priced from Rs 5.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and offers a claimed fuel economy of 32.73 km/kg.

8. Maruti Alto CNG

The new Alto recently made its Indian comeback and is offered with petrol as well as CNG powertrain options. The CNG version of the car boasts a claimed fuel economy of 33.85 km/kg and is priced from Rs 5.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

9. Maruti Suzuki WagonR CNG

The WagonR CNG is one of the best-selling CNG cars in the country and is offered with a 1.0L CNG engine that churns out a peak power and torque output of 65 hp and 89 Nm respectively. The claimed fuel economy of the WagonR CNG stands at 34.05 km/kg.

10. Maruti Celerio CNG

The Maruti Celerio CNG is currently the most fuel-efficient CNG car in the country and is priced from Rs 6.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is also powered by the same 1.0L Bi-Fuel CNG engine and takes on the rivals like the Tiago CNG in India.