Most Affordable TVS Raider Variant Launched At Rs. 93,719

TVS Motor Company appears to have silently launched a new entry-level variant for the Raider 125. It becomes the most affordable offering within the motorcycle’s range and is priced at Rs. 93,719. TVS already sells the Raider 125 in two variants as the split seat variant costs Rs. 94,719 and the Bluetooth-equipped variant at Rs. 1,00,719 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

The new single-seat variant is Rs. 1,000 cheaper compared to the split-seat version. The Hosur-based manufacturer has not made any cosmetic changes as it continues to have the Apache-inspired looks while reminding us of a conventional commuter. It comes with an LED headlamp, sharp finish to the fuel tank, a single-piece grab rail, side-mounted exhaust system with a heat shield.

With no performance changes, the TVS Raider 125 derives power from a 124.8 cc single-cylinder air-cooled fuel-injected engine, which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 11.2 bhp at 7,5000 rpm and 11.2 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The powertrain is linked with a five-speed transmission. The Raider has been well received by customers due to its sporty looks and ride quality.

In addition, the refined engine characteristics and the mileage offered make it a favourite amongst young enthusiasts. The Raider 125 rides on telescopic front forks and monoshock suspension at the rear while the braking duties are handled by a disc brake at the front and a drum brake at the rear in the single-seater version.

The new variant only gets an LCD instrument console showing information such as odo, trip, fuel level, tacho, the position of the gear, distance to empty, average fuel economy, speedometer, USB charging port, etc. It has a fuel tank capacity of ten litres. Late last year, TVS introduced the Raider 125 with a five-inch TFT dashboard.

It is currently the most affordable motorcycle in India to feature a TFT cluster and it accompanies features such as voice recognition. The cluster can be connected to your smartphone to receive notification alerts, weather forecasts, turn-by-turn navigation, etc.