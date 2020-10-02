Most-Affordable BMW In India ‘2-Series Gran Coupe’ Launching On 15th October

The BMW 2-Series Grand Coupe is based on the brand’s FAAR platform, and will be available in India with a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine

BMW is set to launch the new 2-Series Gran Coupe in India on 15th October 2020. Upon launch, this will be the most affordable vehicle in BMW India’s lineup, sticking below the 3-Series sedan. The Bavarian carmaker will be bringing the car to our market via the CKD import route. With local assembly, the company will be able to keep the costs relatively low.

The new entry-level Bimmer first made its debut back in November 2019, and was launched in a few international markets earlier this year. Now, the company is shifting focus towards South and South-East Asian markets, including India and Malaysia. The latter country is also expecting the 2-Series Gran Coupe to go on sale in the coming weeks, probably a little while after the India launch.

The 2-Series Gran Coupe is not a four-door version of the 2-Series coupe, unlike what the name suggests. It is based on the 1-Series hatchback, and is underpinned by the same FAAR platform as well. Also, while the 2-Series Coupe is a rear-wheel-drive vehicle, the Gran Coupe model is a front-wheel-drive vehicle (all-wheel-drive variants also available).

Powering the vehicle will be a 2.0-litre, inline-4, turbocharged diesel engine, which will produce 188 HP of max power and 400 Nm of peak torque. This motor will be paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, which sends power to the front wheels. Being lighter and smaller than the 3-Series, the 2-Series Gran Coupe will have a better power to weight ratio, and thus better performance.

BMW will also be introducing petrol-powered variant(s) of the car at a later date. We expect the M235i to be added to the range next, as the performance version of the 2-Series GC. It has a 2.0-litre, inline-4, turbocharged petrol engine under the hood, which is good for 302 HP and 450 Nm of maximum power and torque, respectively. It will also come with an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

The BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe is expected to be priced from Rs. 35 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Its main rivals in the Indian market will be the Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan and new-generation Audi A3 sedan, both of which are yet to launch in India.