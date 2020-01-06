Most Affordable 7-seater Family MPVs In India In 2020 – Ertiga To Marazzo

The recent rise in popularity of MPVs has seen an influx of affordable seven-seater models like newly launched Renault Triber to the segment best seller Maruti Ertiga

Until recently, MPVs used to be some of the slowest-selling models available in the market. However, in recent times, we have seen a sudden spike in the popularity of MPVs. Much of this is due to the several improvements they have received in areas such as those of refinement, comfort, affordability and performance.

Car buyers in the affordable end of the market can today choose from an assortment of affordable MPVs that promise to serve the entire family well for many years to come. Here is our list of most affordable 7-seater Family MPVs in India-

1. Renault Triber

On sale in a price range of Rs 4.95 – 6.63 Lakh, the Renault Triber is among the most affordable MPVs on sale in the country. Based on the CMF-A+ platform, the Triber can be viewed as a derivative of the Kwid but it impresses with the space on offer, a sufficiently long list of features and a sufficiently fuel-efficient engine. The Triber will even soon get an AMT option, which will further enhance the desirability of this entry-level MPV.

2. Datsun Go Plus

The Datsun Go Plus was the only B-segment MPV on sale in the country until the introduction of the Renault Triber. Based on the Datsun Go hatchback, this MPV enjoys an upper hand over the Triber due to its bigger 1.2-litre petrol engine.



Also, the Go Plus recently received a facelift, which saw the introduction of some much-needed styling updates along with new features like a touchscreen infotainment unit. The Go Plus is a no-nonsense affordable MPV with enough room for a family of seven. It costs Rs 4.12 – 6.8 Lakh.

3. Honda BR-V

The Honda BR-V is a small SUV that rivals the Hyundai Creta. However, in spite of being small on the outside, it has a 7-seater interior layout, which helps its stand out. The BR-V shares its petrol and diesel engine options with the Honda City, which means you get powerful yet sufficiently fuel-efficient options.

Also, buyers of this SUV benefit from the company’s well-established after-sales network and the prestige of the Honda badge. The BR-V is on sale in a price range of Rs 9.63 – 13.95 Lakh.

4. Maruti Ertiga and XL6

In its second generation now, the Maruti Ertiga is easily the biggest hit of the affordable MPV market. The latest Ertiga costs Rs 7.59 – 11.2 Lakh. It offers powerful yet fuel-efficient engine options, a long list of features, sufficient space for seven, easy maintenance and a good ride quality.

However, in case you want all the traits of the Ertiga along with a SUVish look and a premium 6-seater cabin, you can put your money on the Maruti XL6, which costs 9.86 – 11.54 Lakh. It is sold through the company’s NEXA range of premium dealerships, which guarantees an upmarket shopping experience.

5. Mahindra Marazzo

On sale in a price range of Rs 9.99 – 14.76 Lakh, the Mahindra Marazzo is one of the most modern models from the homegrown UV giant. The Marazzo is the world’s first vehicle to be underpinned by a ladder-frame architecture but equipped with a transversely-mounted engine.

This arrangement leads to a high robustness but decent dynamics and a low ride height. The Marazzo is powered by a sufficiently refined and powerful 1.5-litre diesel engine that provides a good mix of performance and frugality. It also offers a spacious cabin, decent ride quality and a sufficiently long list of features.