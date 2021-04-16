More Affordable VW Polo Comfortline TSI Launched At Rs. 7.41 Lakh

Volkswagen Polo Comfortline TSI is now the most affordable turbo-petrol variant of the hatchback, priced from Rs. 7.41 lakh

Volkswagen India has silently added a new variant for the VW Polo turbo-petrol variant – Comfortline TSI. The new trim level is priced at Rs. 7.41 lakh for the non-metallic paint options, and Rs. 7.51 lakh for the metallic paint options, making it the most affordable turbo-petrol variant of the VW Polo currently.

Previously, the Comfortline trim was only available with the 1.0L MPI petrol engine option. Now, the 1.0L TSI petrol motor is available in the Comfortline, Highline Plus, and GT variants. However, it should be noted that the ‘Turbo Edition’, which was previously the most affordable turbo-petrol VW Polo, has been discontinued. It was priced at Rs. 6.99 lakh, which makes the new one dearer by around Rs. 42,000.

The Polo Comfortline TSI comes with features like a 2-din audio system (with Bluetooth and USB connectivity), manual AC, all power windows, remote locking, halogen headlamps, and 15-inch alloy wheels. As for safety features, it gets dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Volkswagen Polo is available with two engine options. The first one is a 1.0-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-3 petrol engine (1.0L MPI), which is capable of generating 76 PS and 95 Nm. This motor comes paired exclusively with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The second one is a 1.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-3 petrol powerplant (1.0L TSI), which belts out 110 PS and 175 Nm.

The turbo-petrol motor can be had with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. In the Indian market, the price of the VW Polo starts at Rs. 6.16 lakh for the Trendline trim, and goes all the way up to Rs. 9.99 lakh for the top-spec GT variant.

The closest competitors to the VW Polo in India are Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, Toyota Glanza, and Honda Jazz. Among the rivals, the i20 and the Altroz are the only ones also available with turbo-petrol engine options – a 1.0-litre unit (120 PS and 172 Nm) on the Hyundai and a 1.2-litre (110 PS and 140 Nm) on the Tata.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi