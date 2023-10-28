More Affordable Toyota Fortuner & Hilux Likely In The Works

Showcased at the Tokyo Motor Show, the Toyota IMV 0 Concept sports a flexible architecture that could underpin a variety of body types including an SUV

Toyota revealed the IMV 0 Concept ahead of its official debut at the Tokyo Motor Show. The name IMV 0 stands for ‘Innovation Multipurpose Vehicle Zero’ and it is basically a pick-up style concept that returns to the origins of Toyota’s IMV project, in which owners play a part in the process of creating mobility. The customizable parts can be bolted onto the deck section of the pick-up, offering the potential for further customization, from business to leisure applications like an ambulance, off-road pick-up, Adventure RV and more.

This pick-up concept measures 5,300 mm long, 1,785 mm wide and 1,740 mm tall, with a wheelbase of 3,085 mm. The seating capacity is limited to 2 passengers. The IMV 0 platform can also be configured with a range of powertrain options including pure petrol and diesel, plug-in and strong hybrid as well as a fully electric motor. The new IMV 0 modular platform is a rather simple and cost-effective version of the current IMV platform which underpins the Fortuner and Hilux.

The proven and reliable IMV platform has been used as the foundation of the new IMV 0 and various cost-efficient measures from using lighter material to cutting down on equipment have been used to achieve the affordable tag. During the motor show, Yoshiki Konishi, President of Toyota Daihatsu Engineering and Manufacturing (TDEM) said, “Over time, with additional features and regulations, the price went up and some of our original customers cannot afford our products. That is the reason we have now decided to introduce a new concept which we call the IMV 0 that can serve the needs of everyday people and give them new opportunities.”

Toyota believes that its customers in the ASEAN region will give up on features and equipment in pursuit of a better-value product designed for utility purposes. Only time will tell whether the customers will accept this approach or not.

During the event, the Japanese carmaker also hinted at the development of an affordable SUV based on the new IMV 0 platform. The current Fortuner costs well over half a crore in India and the Hilux is not too far behind. The upcoming new generation model of the SUV will definitely command a good premium. In this case, the affordable version of the Fortuner and Hilux based on the IMV 0 architecture automatically becomes a good bet for the company.

Under the hood, the new IMV 0 range could employ the Innova Crysta’s 2.4-litre diesel mill and the 2.0-litre strong hybrid petrol engine from the Innova Hycross can also be a good choice, but definitely in a more powerful state of tune. These engine choices will have the cost advantage as compared to the 2.8-litre turbo diesel unit of the current Fortuner and Hilux.

The launch timeline for the IMV 0 pick-up is set for the year 2025 and it will debut in India around the same time. The pick-up will be followed by an affordable SUV, most probably after a year or so. The new affordable IMV 0 portfolio will help Toyota to up its game in the Indian market and their prices will serve as a major deciding factor.