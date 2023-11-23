More Affordable Toyota Fortuner Could Be Heading To India – Here’s Why

Toyota is currently working on an SUV project based on the IMV 0 platform and it could spawn the more affordable Fortuner

Toyota showcased a range of futuristic concepts at the Japan Mobility Show 2023 and it also unveiled the IMV 0 concept which has opened up plenty of conversations. The IMV (Innovative International Multi-purpose Vehicle) architecture has given rise to many popular Toyota utilitarians such as the Hilux pickup truck and the Fortuner full-size SUV.

While both these models continue to sit on the IMV platform, the Innova has switched to the more modern TNGA-C enabling a traditional front-wheel drive layout in its new Hycross iteration. The IMV 0 pickup concept builds on the foundation that affordability and offering better customisation options related to utility are the key.

The modular design of the chassis enables Toyota to consider different body styles and in the pickup’s case, different usability and towing heavy loads for various applications. Over the years, the SUVs and pickup trucks from Toyota have become more expensive due to multiple factors across the globe and the IMV 0 will act as a remedy by bridging the gap.

Thus, we can expect more affordable Hilux as well as Fortuner underpinned by the IMV 0 platform in the near future but no official confirmation has been made yet except Toyota admitting that it is exploring new avenues and looking for new opportunities at different price brackets. The affordability will be ensured by utilising the expertise of the existing IMV architecture.

Compared to the existing Hilux and Fortuner, the IMV 0 platform-based models could lack some premium features but practicality and spacious nature will be key selling points. Toyota is currently working on an SUV project based on the IMV 0 and it could spawn the more affordable Fortuner.

As the prices of the full-size seven-seater SUV have skyrocketed in recent years in India, it will be a welcoming addition for many customers if Toyota decides to bring one. The IMV 0 based pickup is headed to Southeast Asia in a couple of years and it may as well make its way to India. The more affordable Fortuner could follow up a year or two later.