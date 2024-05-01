More Affordable Tesla Model 3 & Model Y Launching Next Year

More affordable Tesla Model 3 and Model Y are expected to launch in H2 2025 and they will be stripped-down versions of existing models

Tesla is currently developing a range of more affordable models for the global markets. On the back of registering record sales numbers, the American EV manufacturer set ambitious plans for the future as it aimed to venture into new markets while garnering more volumes in the developed and growing markets but recently, it has been enduring losses due to the slowdown in global EV retail.

The brand’s disappointing Q1 2024, marked by a 55 per cent drop in net income, could affect its plans for a manufacturing plant in India. The drop in sales prompted Tesla to lay off 10 per cent of its workforce, with an additional 6,000 job cuts planned to manage costs. Tesla has reduced EV prices and is focusing on producing more affordable vehicles to address reduced demand.

Although the company initially planned to invest over USD 2 billion in India, this downturn may lead to a delay or reconsideration of those plans as Tesla seeks to optimise existing resources. It has been reported that the more affordable Tesla EVs won’t be nurtured from scratch as they won’t be based on new platforms. Instead, they will leverage the existing crop of Tesla vehicles’ mechanical and critical battery underpinnings to save costs.

Speculations indicate that the upcoming models will essentially be stripped-down versions of the popular Model 3 and Model Y and the existing assembly lines will be utilised as well. In that case, the company will follow the traditional automotive route as using a single platform and engine lineup for multiple products has proven to be cost-effective.

Tesla has indicated that using existing platforms to develop more affordable vehicles will enable it to bring them to market more quickly. However, this approach also means that the cost reductions will be less substantial, leading to modest growth in production volumes.

While it provides a faster path to releasing new models, it may not offer the same economies of scale and efficiency as designing a vehicle from the ground up. At this point, only time will tell how Tesla handles the situation!