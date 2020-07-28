More Affordable Husqvarna 200 cc Bike Spied Testing In India

The addition of 200cc motorcycles to Husqvarna’s line-up will help the brand become more accessible to buyers in India

Husqvarna Svartpilen 200 was recently spied in Pune during a road test, hinting at the launch of the 200cc Huskies in India soon. Currently, Husqvarna only has two motorcycles in its range – Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 – priced at Rs. 1.84 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Both the motorcycles are powered by a 250cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, which generates 30 PS of maximum power and 24 Nm of peak torque.

Just like the 250s, Husqvarna will introduce two models in the 200cc range in the Indian market – Svartpilen and Vitpilen. The former will be a cafe racer, with lowered handlebars and rear-set footpegs giving it sporty riding ergonomics. The latter, on the other hand, is a Scrambler-style motorcycle, complete with a raised handlebar and dual-purpose tyres.

The upcoming 200cc Husqvarna motorcycles will share their engine with the 2020 Duke 200. This 199.5cc single-pot motor churns out a peak power of 25 PS and 19.3 Nm. It comes paired to a 6-speed sequential gearbox with bi-directional quick-shifter offered as standard. The bikes will offer disc brakes on both the wheels with dual-channel ABS.

As for the styling of these motorcycles, the 200s will look identical to their 250 counterparts, with the same round headlights, fuel tanks, and even cycle parts. They’ll also feature the same digital instrument cluster in a round-shaped housing. The weight of these motorcycles is expected to be below 150 kg, thus aiding both the performance and handling characteristics.

Husqvarna hasn’t made any official statements on the matter yet, so we aren’t sure when the new motorcycles will join the line-up. Due to the market slowdown, only one of the 200cc models could be launched by the end of this year, with the second one following in the first quarter of the next year.

Regardless of the launch window, the addition of two entry-level products in Husqvarna’s arsenal is sure to excite motorcycle enthusiasts all over the country. The pricing of the Svartpilen 200 and Vitpilen 200 is expected to hover around the Rs. 1.6 lakh mark, just a shade below the KTM 200 Duke.