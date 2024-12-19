More Affordable Bajaj Chetak EV To Launch Tomorrow In India

Judging by the recent sighting of a test mule, we expect Bajaj to introduce a more affordable version of the Chetak tomorrow in India

Bajaj is gearing up to introduce a new iteration of the Chetak electric scooter tomorrow. Recently seen during road tests, this version is expected to be a more wallet-friendly alternative, aiming to make the Chetak EV more accessible to a broader range of buyers. Here’s what we know so far.

Despite being camouflaged, the test prototype’s classic design unmistakably points to the Chetak and thus only minor cosmetic changes are expected in the upcoming model. Its familiar proportions and signature styling seem intact including the round shaped LED headlight unit, smooth flowing body panels, and a rounded profile at the back.

What might set this version apart as a more budget-friendly option could be changes to its equipment list, different battery and electric motor outputs, etc. The new Chetak seems designed with affordability in mind, sporting steel wheels at the front and rear along with drum brakes. Gone is the lockable glove box seen in the premium model, hinting at a more minimalist approach.

Instead of a keyless entry system, a conventional ignition key slot is placed on the right side for added simplicity and apparently to reduce costs. To further trim costs, the instrument cluster is expected to be a rather basic monochrome LCD rather than a high-tech TFT display.

While exact battery specifications and motor output remain undisclosed, the affordable Chetak electric scooter is expected to offer a maximum speed of around 65 kmph with a claimed riding range close to 100 km on a single charge. Besides the more accessible Chetak, Bajaj Auto could reveal new plans for its future regarding electric mobility.

We will have to wait and see what really goes down in the event scheduled for tomorrow. It must be noted that the homegrown manufacturer is also working on alternative fuelled two-wheelers as new CBG and CNG offerings are expected to arrive in 2025.