Modified Volkswagen Polo With Green And Black Wrap Looks Enticing

Check out this extremely pretty Volkswagen Polo, which wears a custom wrap along with a sporty-looking body kit

Automobile enthusiasts love to modify their vehicles, and more often than not, the results of such mod jobs are marvellous. From beautiful wraps and paint jobs, to performance enhancements, we’ve seen plenty of customisations on various cars. Here we have with us another such modified car, a Volkswagen Polo, with a beautiful green and black wrap on it.

This customised VW Polo, affectionately called ‘Green Volk’, features a custom wrap job. The base colour is green, and the front left side of the vehicle is black, with a mosaic-style pattern. There are plenty of other changes on the car, like a new front grille with an ‘R’ badge on it. The VW logo is completely blacked out, and the car gets chrome delete on the exterior.

The headlamps now feature a twin projector setup on both sides, surrounded by square-ish LED DRLs. The bottom side of the headlamps features an LED strip for turn indicators, over-lined in red. The bumper is stock but gets a new front splitter, which looks extremely sporty, and the roof and B-pillars have been blacked-out.

At the sides, we see a set of beautiful multispoke alloy wheels, shod with low-profile rubber. The vehicle seems lowered by a few inches, which gives it a sporty stance. The ORVMs get an additional, smaller convex mirror, and the entire thing has been blacked out. There’s a splitter on the side as well, and the door handles are all body-coloured here.

At the rear, we see a faux diffuser treatment on the rear bumper, finished in piano black. A black roof-mounted spoiler has also been added, along with a new black and green VW logo on the tailgate. The taillights feature custom LED elements, which look extremely pretty.

This particular model is a 2016 Volkswagen Polo 1.2 MPI, which draws power from a 1,199cc, naturally aspirated, inline-4 petrol engine. The peak power is rated at 74 HP and the maximum torque at 110 Nm. There is only one transmission options available here – a 5-speed manual gearbox.