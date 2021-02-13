Modified Volkswagen Polo GT Looks Rad With Scissor Doors

Here, we have a custom-built VW Polo GT, which gets scissor doors, LED lights all around, aftermarket rims, and sporty interior

Volkswagen Polo is one of the most fun-to-drive vehicles one can buy on a budget. Even though the VW hatchback is more than a decade old at this point, it’s still a favourite among enthusiasts looking for affordable performance. A lot of such enthusiasts love to customise their vehicles as well! Here, we have one such modified VW Polo, which gets a pair of Lamborghini-style scissor doors.

This modified Volkswagen Polo GT has been built by BackYard Customs, a Jammu-based custom car garage. Only the front doors have been turned into scissor doors, and in all honesty, they look brilliant. The car sports plenty of other changes as well, to the interior as well as the exterior. At the front end, we see a new bumper, which gets a large air dam. The side vents on the bumper get integrated LED DRLs and auxiliary fog lamps.

The front grille is also new and sports a blacked-out VW logo in the middle. The headlights get LED DRLs along with projector lamps. The roof has been blacked-out, and the car also gets a roof-mounted spoiler. The stock antenna sticking out of the roof doesn’t go with the otherwise sporty design of this vehicle.

The door handles have been blacked-out as well, and the car also gets subtle side and rear skirts. At the rear, we see a pair of aftermarket LED taillights, which look very pretty. The vehicle also wears a set of sporty-looking, all-black alloy wheels. As for the interior, it looks just as impressive as the exterior, if not more.

The stock front seats have been replaced by racing bucket seats, which look and feel extremely sporty. The headliner is custom and gets a starlight pattern, and there’s also ambient lighting in the cabin. The overall design of this customised VW Polo GT is aggressive and sporty, which we love!

In its current (BS6) avatar, VW Polo is available with two engine options. The first one is a 1.0-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-3 petrol motor, with 76 PS and 95 Nm on tap. This engine comes paired to a 5-speed manual transmission only.

The second engine option is 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder, turbocharged petrol unit, which develops 110 PS and 175 Nm. It can be had with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. Volkswagen Polo is currently priced from Rs. 6.01 lakh to Rs. 9.92 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).