Modified TVS Apache RR 310 Features Original Exhaust From Kawasaki Z800

The modified Apache RR310 features a BMW moniker, HP4 race branding and a Kawasaki Z800 exhaust system

The owner of this modified TVS Apache RR 310 is surely a huge BMW HP4 Race motorcycle fan. However, the BMW Motorrad HP4 Race is beyond the reach of many buyers as it is a track-only machine which is priced around Rs. 86.70 Lakh. So the owner of the Apache RR 310 has used the identical tricolour theme from BMW HP4 motorcycle on his modified motorcycle.

The modified Apache RR 310 side fairing has been finished in duel tone white and black colour scheme that looks identical to the fairing of the HP4 Race. However, the Apache RR310 does not get the fins that are found on the HP4 Race because it will lower the cooling efficiency of the motorcycle.

Besides the tricolour combination, the side fairing of the motorcycle also features a BMW moniker, HP4 race brandings, a blue and red livery that can also be seen on the original HP4 Race. Besides these visual changes, there are no other mechanical changes made to the modified Apache RR 310.

The stock motorcycle already gets a golden upside-down front fork that matches well with the overall theme of the motorcycle. The owner has gone a step further and replaced the stock exhaust of the motorcycle with the Kawasaki Z800’s exhaust.

The addition of the exhaust not only has changed the exhaust note of the motorcycle but also has added a unique appeal to the right side profile of the TVS Apache RR 310. For your information, the TVS Apache RR 310 is powered by a 312cc, four-stroke, four-valve, single-cylinder, reverse-inclined engine.

The unit paired with a 6-speed gearbox produces about 33.5 bhp of peak power at 9700 rpm and 27.3 Nm of peak torque at 7700 rpm. TVS recently introduced the updated 2019 Apache RR 310 as well. The updated motorcycle features a slipper clutch and a new Phantom Black colour scheme. The 2019 TVS Apache RR 310 retails at Rs 2.27 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).