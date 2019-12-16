Modified Suzuki Swift Style Revealed At 2019 Thai Expo

At this year’s Thailand International Motor Expo, Suzuki Motor Thailand has once again showcased a modified Suzuki Swift that has been unveiled under the Style moniker

Last year, Suzuki Motor Thailand unveiled a host of modified versions of the Suzuki Swift to showcase the customization capabilities of the small car. This year, once again, the company has unveiled a modified Suzuki Swift Style to catch the attention of the show-goers with a sporty-looking model.

The modified Suzuki Swift Sport comes painted in a shade of black long with several yellow highlights. The customized small car features two wide yellow racing lines running across the length of the hood. Furthermore, the Swift gets a yellow roof and yellow decals in the lower section of the doors.

Unlike the top-spec model, which features projector headlamps with DRLs, the Suzuki Swift Style gets halogen headlamps devoid of DRLs. Other highlights of the front-end include a sporty bumper splitter and LED DRLs near the foglamp housings.

Highlights of the side profile include stylish two-tone alloy wheels shod with low profile tires, plastic cladding on the wheel arches and side skirts, Swift Style branding on the lower section of the doors and yellow paint on the ORVM casing.

The rear of the modified Suzuki Swift Style comes with yellow racing lines similar to the ones on the bonnet. It also gets a black GT-wing rear spoiler. The interior features black and red leather seats with contrast red leather seats, glossy black dashboard and black flat bottom steering. The interior also features a 7.0-inch SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment unit that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The Thai-spec Suzuki Swift comes powered by a K12M 1.2-litre Dualjet naturally-aspirated petrol engine that pumps out a maximum power of 83 PS and a peak torque of 108 Nm. The motor comes mated to a CVT. From the looks of it, the modified Suzuki Swift Style doesn’t come with any sort of performance upgrade.