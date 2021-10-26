Modified RE Continental GT650 Looks Hot With Matte Blue Paintjob

Check out this custom-built Royal Enfield Continental GT650, which features a beautiful paint job and a few other sporty mods

Royal Enfield motorcycles are extremely popular choices for custom motorcycle projects in India. Plenty of owners buy an RE bike, just to customise it to their liking! Thanks to strong aftermarket support, in terms of both parts and services, it is extremely easy to modify these motorcycles, and we’ve seen some brilliant custom Royal Enfield models over the years.

Here, we bring you another, which is based on an RE Continental GT650. The pictures of this modified Royal Enfield were shared on social media by Adil Siddiquie, and the motorcycle looks extremely eye-catchy. The first thing to notice is the paint job – the fuel tank, side panels, rear cowl, and front fender are finished in a beautiful shade of matte blue.

The rest of the bike has been blacked out, which adds a great contrast to the body. There are custom logos on the fuel tank and the side panels. The headlamp is an aftermarket LED light, and the stock rear-view mirrors have been replaced by bar-end units. The bike also gets exhaust wrap and a new pair of exhaust cans.

The tail section of the motorcycle’s frame has been chopped short, leaving no place for a pillion seat. Instead, we see a tiny rear cowl in its place, which looks extremely sporty. The rear fender has been removed as well, and a custom tyre hugger has been added. The taillight comprises a tiny LED strip positioned just under the rear cowl.

No changes have been reported to the engine in the post. A stock Royal Enfield Continental GT650 is powered by a 648cc, air/oil-cooled, parallel-twin motor, which is rated at peak power and torque of 47.65 PS and 52 Nm, respectively. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox, with a slipper clutch available as standard.

In other news, Royal Enfield is planning to expand its lineup in the Indian market, and much to the delight of fans, a few of these upcoming motorcycles will be new 650 models, including a cruiser and retro roadster. Apart from that, a few 350cc models are also in the pipeline, like Hunter 350.