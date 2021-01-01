Modified Maruti Swift Gets ‘Swift Sport’ Body Kit And 17-Inch Alloys

Check out this customised Maruti Swift, which gets a sporty body kit and a set of beautiful-looking alloy wheels

Maruti Suzuki Swift is one of the most popular hatchbacks in India, primarily due to its good looks, fuel-efficient engine, and extremely affordable price tag. It also offers great handling and peppy performance, which makes it a bestseller among enthusiasts as well, most of whom love to customise their cars according to their tastes.

Due to the vehicle’s popularity, there is a lot of aftermarket support available for it, which is why it’s quite easy to spot a lot of modified Maruti Swifts rolling around the streets everywhere. The one we have here, shared by Inforged Wheels India on its Instagram page, gets a custom body kit, which makes it look like a Swift Sport; the front bumper has been changed, the grille is larger, and the foglamp housings are different as well.

The bonnet gets a matte black finish, the same as the A- and B-pillars, while the rest of the car gets a gloss dark grey. The car also gets front, side and rear skirts, which further add sportiness to the design. The headlamps get a custom LED and projector setup, and the entire vehicle gets chrome delete.

The wheels are perhaps the most beautiful part of this modified Swift. These 10-spoke, 17-inch HS finish wheels from Inforged are shod with low profile Neuton tyres. Overall, the vehicle looks absolutely brilliant, and amateurs might even mistake it for a real Suzuki Swift Sport! No changes have been reported to the powertrain of the vehicle.

The Maruti Swift comes with a 1.2-litre, inline-4, naturally aspirated petrol engine. This motor can deliver a peak power output of 83 HP and 113 Nm, and can be bought with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT. Previously, a 1.3-litre diesel motor was also available, but it was discontinued due to the stricter BS6 emission norms.

The manufacturer is expected to bring a facelift version of the Swift, sometime during the next year. The updated model will also add a 1.2-litre Dualjet petrol engine (90 PS and 113 Nm) to its range, which is also available on select trims of the Swift Dzire. Maruti Swift is currently priced from Rs. 5.19 lakh and Rs. 8.02 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).