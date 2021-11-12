Modified Maruti Ertiga With V-Sports Edition Body Kit Looks HAWT

Check out this customised Maruti Ertiga, dubbed ‘V-Sports Edition’, which features a sporty body kit and a lavish cabin

Maruti Ertiga is the highest-selling MPV in the Indian market, primarily due to its affordable price, frugal engine, and comfort. While many people buy the Ertiga as a workhorse, there are a few who look for fun in it! As with all popular cars in India, plenty of customised examples of the Ertiga exist, like the one we have here.

This modified Maruti Ertiga wears a ‘V-Sports’ body kit, installed by Vig Auto Accessories. The MPV looks sporty and aggressive, thanks to all the exterior changes. At the front, we see an aftermarket grille with vertical slats. The front bumper gets chrome inserts around the front fog lamps, along with a front bumper skirt with red highlights. Aftermarket LED DRLs have also been installed on the headlamps.

At the sides, we see 15-inch aftermarket alloy wheels with red rim guards. Side skirts and door claddings have also been added here, and the latter also gets additional chrome cladding. The door handles sport a matte-black finish, and door visors have also been installed (including visors for the rear quarter glass).

At the rear, a sporty bumper skirt with integrated LED fog lamps. The tailgate gets a black finish at the centre, above the number plate, and a custom roof-mounted spoiler has also been added here. The spoiler is blacked out and gets an integrated high-mount stop lamp. Also, the stock taillights have been replaced by the ones from XL6.

The interior of this modified Ertiga gets V-Sports Edition treatment as well, consisting of custom seat covers, leather door padding, custom floor mats, etc. The interior door panels, dashboard, and steering wheel get galaxy black inserts. A centre armrest has been added for the front row, and the gear lever has been wrapped in two-tone leather.

A large Android-based touchscreen infotainment has been installed here, and the MPV also gets ambient cabin lighting and illuminated scuff plates. No changes have been made under the hood of this Ertiga. It is powered by a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine, capable of generating 105 PS and 138 Nm. A CNG kit is also available on the mid-spec VXi variant (92 PS/122 Nm), for people who want low running costs.