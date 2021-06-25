Modified Maruti Ertiga Looks FAB With Sporty Body Kit & Premium Interior

Check out this customised Maruti Ertiga MPV, which features an Amotriz body kit, a leather-wrapped interior, and a few other upgrades

Maruti Ertiga was first launched in India back in 2012, and in 2018, its second-generation model was introduced here. It is currently the bestselling MPV in our market, thanks mainly to its affordable price tag, low running and maintenance costs, and decent interior space. As it usually happens with popular cars, there are plenty of customisation options available for the Ertiga in India.

Here, we have a modified Maruti Ertiga, a current-gen model, which sports heavy interior and exterior changes. The video below, uploaded by Vig Auto Accessories, gives us a detailed look at the customised MPV. At the front, we see multi-coloured LED DRL rings in the headlamps, and the Suzuki logo on the nose gets golden outlining.

The vehicle gets an Amotriz body kit, which includes bumper skirts at the front and rear, in a triple-tone finish – grey, black, and gold. There are additional LED DRLs in the headlamps and LED foglamps on the front bumper. The body kit also includes wheel arch cladding (in black and gold), along with side skirts and roof rails. The rear bumper gets LED foglights as well, along with sporty-looking faux exhaust vents.

The tailgate gets black and golden treatment as well, the same as on the roof-mounted spoiler. The MPV also gets a shark-fin antenna, window visors, and chrome garnish on the window sills. A keyless entry system has also been added to the vehicle, which is quite a practical addition. Other than that, the interior of the vehicle has also been customised heavily.

The door panels feature black and cherry inserts, along with cherry red leather door pads. The dashboard, centre console, and steering wheel also features the same dual-tone treatment, however, the top portion of the dash is wrapped in beige and red leather. The gear knob and the centre armrest also feature leather wrapping.

The seats now get triple-tone covers – black, red, and golden – with extra cushioning as well. A sunglass holder has also been added, along with an ambient lighting system, aftermarket Android touchscreen infotainment system, illuminated scuff plates, and 7D floor mats. Needless to say, this customised Maruti Ertiga looks extremely impressive, and feels like a luxury MPV.