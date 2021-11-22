Modified Mahindra XUV700 With 22-Inch Wheels – First In India

Check out this Mahindra XUV700, which has been customised with 22-inch aftermarket alloy wheels by Ludhiana-based Velocity tyres

Mahindra XUV700 was launched in India in October this year, and it has already become an extremely popular car in such a short time. The manufacturer has received over 70,000 bookings for the XUV700 yet, and it is aiming to deliver 10,000 units of the SUV to customers before the end of this year.

To date, only a few thousand customers have taken delivery of the XUV700, but customised models have already started popping up online! Here, we have a modified Mahindra XUV700, which wears a set of 22-inch alloy wheels. The mod job has been performed by Ludhiana-based Velocity Tyres, who shared these pictures online on their social media.

These aftermarket wheels have a multi-spoke design with a machine-cut finish and are shod with low-profile rubber. They fill the wheel arches nicely, giving the vehicle a muscular yet premium look. A stock XUV700 already has a rugged and sporty design, and these new rims help improve the aesthetics even further, but at a cost.

Although larger wheels look good, they degrade the ride quality of a vehicle. The low profile tyres further compound the problem, by putting additional stress on the suspension. Other than that, it also reduces the off-roading ability of an SUV, but that might not be a problem for many.

Although Mahindra XUV700 is a brilliant off-road vehicle, it only gets AWD option on the top-spec diesel variants. Also, not many owners would ever step off the tarmac with the XUV700, and we’re sure this modified SUV would probably never see the wilderness.

In the Indian market, Mahindra XUV700 is available with two engine options – a 2.0L turbo-petrol unit and a 2.2L turbo-diesel unit. The former is good for 200 PS/380 Nm, while the latter is available in different states of tune – 155 PS/360 Nm on MX trim, 185 PS/420 Nm on AX manual variants, and 185 PS/450 Nm on the AX automatic variants.

The price of Mahindra XUV700 ranges from Rs. 12.49 lakh to Rs. 22.99 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Its 5-seater variants compete with the likes of Tata Harrier and MG Hector, while its 7-seater variants go up against Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, and Hyundai Alcazar.