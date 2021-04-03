Modified Mahindra Thar Looks Butch With Gigantic 24-Inch Alloys

Check out this Mahindra Thar, customised by Ludhiana-based Monga Tyres, which wears a set of 24-inch aftermarket alloy wheels

Auto enthusiasts in India love to customise their vehicles, and one of the most popular mods is upsizing the wheels. SUV owners in particular love to add larger wheels, in order to give their vehicles a more muscular stance. Here, we present to you one such modified Mahindra Thar, which has been fitted with massive aftermarket rims.

This mod job has been performed by Monga Tyres, an auto shop based in Ludhiana, Punjab. This particular customised Thar wears a set of 24-inch alloy wheels with a diamond-cut finish, shod with low-profile tyres. The new rims fill up the wheel arches nicely, adding a little more muscle to the overall design of the SUV. Although larger wheels look good, they have a few drawbacks.

Big wheels with low-profile tyres degrade the ride quality of a vehicle, which increases the stress on the suspension system. On SUVs, they decrease the off-road capabilities as well, although most Thar owners would rarely take it out for an off-road adventure, so this might not really be a problem for many.

The second-generation Mahindra Thar was launched in the Indian market in October last year. It is available with two engine options – a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol motor and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel mill. The former is capable of developing 150 PS and 320 Nm (300 Nm on MT), while the latter is good for 130 PS and 300 Nm.

On both the engines, there are two transmission choices available – a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox – with a manual transfer case on offer as standard fitment. Also, buyers can choose between a hardtop fixed roof and a soft-top convertible roof, and the SUV comes standard with removable doors!

Mahindra Thar is currently priced from Rs. 12.10 lakh to Rs. 14.15 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). In the Indian market, it doesn’t have any direct competitors at the moment, but Force Gurkha BS6 is expected to launch very soon. Also, Maruti Suzuki is reportedly preparing a 5-door Jimny for India, which will also compete with the Thar upon launch.