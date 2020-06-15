Modified Mahindra Bolero 6X6 Is A Must Have For All Off-road Enthusiasts

It’s not possible to buy a 6×6 SUV off the shelves in India but some enthusiasts have taken the mod route to give their Mahindra Bolero a new engine and 6×6 hardware

Mahindra Bolero is one of the most successful UVs to have ever gone on sale in the country. While it’s not anywhere as premium the likes of Mahindra Scorpio, some people have decided that they should give their regular Mahindra Bolero an overdose of machoism. Seen on this page, today, is a modified Bolero that seems to take inspiration from a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG

As can be seen in a video on Youtube, this modified Mahindra Bolero carries a 4-door crew cab layout as the rear portion of the vehicle has been changed into a flatbed. The flatbed is long enough owing to the increase in wheelbase from incorporating an extra axle and a pair of wheels. Also, the regular motor has been replaced with a 2.6L turbocharged diesel unit from the Scorpio. This motor produces a maximum power of 120 BHP and a peak torque of 280 Nm.

The giant SUV’s transfer case has been borrowed from a Maruti Gypsy to channel power to all the wheels. The customizer says that the third axle is disconnected from the drivetrain at the moment in order to boost the fuel economy. However, it can be reconnected at will.

Other than featuring a more powerful engine and 6×6 hardware, this modified Mahindra Bolero also gets a revised front fascia with a 4-lamp setup. The UV has also received custom-made bumpers to improve the aperture and departure angles. In the side profile, the UV features a high-lift jack mounted around the front door, while there’s also a new roll-bar on the flat load deck.

Yet another highlight of this modified Mahindra Bolero are its steel wheels shod with massive 31-inch Maxxis Buckshot Mudder tyres. As can be seen in the video, the UV turns out to be highly capable off the road even with the third axle disengaged from the powertrain. This, alone, goes on to show the off-roading prowess of this Bolero. Also, you can even drive this vehicle in 6×2 mode by switching to the 2WD mode through the manual transfer case.