Modified Hyundai Verna With Scissor Doors Feels Straight Out Of NFS

Check out this old Hyundai Verna, which gets a custom body kit and scissor doors, making it look like a street racer

Hyundai Verna is one of the most stylish vehicles in its segment, and that isn’t just true for the latest iteration of the vehicle. Its older versions were also good looking cars, and were decently popular among buyers. Some enthusiasts, however, wish to enhance the visual appeal of their car, customising it according to their will.

Here, we have a beautifully modified Hyundai Verna, owned by Vineeth Vijayan, which has been modified quite extensively. Affectionately called ‘Blue Bee’, this vehicle sports a custom body kit. At the front, we see that the grille has been blacked-out, and a splitter has been added under the bumper. The bumper is stock, although the fog lamps are LED. There are four golden-finished washers are stuck to the bumper, near the headlight on both sides, for some reason.

The bonnet is blacked-out and has scoops and vents on it, which look extremely sporty. The alloy wheels are custom as well, and an LED lightbar has been added on to the roof. The front doors are the highlight of the car; they have been modified to open upwards, like the scissor doors on a Lamborghini.

The rear doors are unchanged though, and a side splitter has also been added towards the rear wheel. The brake callipers on the front disc brakes are painted red, and the taillights are custom LED units. A spoiler has been added on to the boot, which completes the street racer look of the car.

The interior is also custom, featuring sports seats in the front row and a red colour scheme in the cabin, which contrasts well against the blue exterior of the car. The windows have been given a slight tint, which looks good as well. The overall design looks extremely appealing, like what one would see in an older Need For Speed game.

This particular model is a 2014 Hyundai Verna, with a 1.4-litre petrol engine. This powerplant generated a peak power of 105 HP and a maximum torque of 135 Nm, and came paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox.