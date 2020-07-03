This Modified Ford Endeavour Looks Like An F-150 Raptor

TTN Hypersport, a custom car garage based in Thailand, has built a body kit that transforms a Ford Endeavour into an F-150 Raptor lookalike

Ford Endeavour, known as Everest in a few international markets, is one of the most capable mid-size SUVs ever built. Its powerful engines, four-wheel-drive option, and high ground clearance ensure that the Endeavour can tackle every terrain. Its design is a bit conservative though, and has a lot of scope for customisation, as demonstrated by the modified Ford Endeavour we have here!

This particular Ford Endeavour (Everest) is not from India, but Thailand. It has been built by a TTN Hypersport, a Thai custom garage. The front end features a giant, blacked-out grille with a large “FORD” badge in the middle. The headlamps have the same design as the F-150 Raptor, but with custom LED DRLs inside. It also gets an off-road style front bumper with integrated LED fog lamps and a bash plate underneath.

The side profile of the Everest features large aftermarket alloy wheels with knobbly tyres. There is black plastic cladding extending outwards from under the wheel arches, which looks brilliant against the contrasting metallic silver paint of the SUV. There is also body-coloured cladding on the rear door and hind-quarters. The ORVMs have a dual-tone treatment and come with integrated indicators.

The rear section features the least changes. The only noticeable difference here is the new rear bumper. This modified Ford Everest has been raised a few inches, and due to the body kit, it is also wider than the stock car. For easier ingress and egress, side steps have also been added to this customised SUV.

We aren’t sure if there are any changes made to the powerplant. The Thailand-spec model is powered by the same 2.0-litre ‘EcoBlue’ diesel engine as the Indian version. This motor can generate a maximum power of 170 PS and a peak torque of 420 Nm. There is only one transmission on offer, a 10-speed automatic unit. Rear-wheel-drive is offered on the lower trims, while the higher variants get four-wheel-drive as standard.

Ford F-150, readers might recall, was recently unveiled in its fourteenth generation avatar. This modified Ford Endeavour, however, is inspired by the thirteenth generation model’s off-road-spec ‘Raptor’ model. While there are dedicated off-road variants for Ford’s pickup trucks (Ranger and F-150), there isn’t one for its SUVs. We would love to see Ford bring an Endeavour Raptor to India, but it would too niche to generate any significant sales.

Source: TTN Hypersport