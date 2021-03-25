Modified Ford Endeavour Look Ravishing In Red & Black Theme

Check out this Batman-themed, customised Ford Endeavour, which sports a full-body wrap and a custom interior

Ford Endeavour is one of the best-looking full-size SUVs in India, despite the current model being almost half-a-decade old now. This Ford SUV is quite popular among enthusiasts, mainly due to its brilliant off-road capabilities and on-road presence. Most of these enthusiasts also love to customise their vehicles, and we often come across a few brilliantly modified Ford Endeavour SUVs.

Here, we have another one, built by Gurugram-based MotorGarage and owned by Deepak Sharma. The owner is reportedly a die-hard fan of Batman, and the SUV reflects that. The blacked-out front grille sports a custom Batman logo in the centre. The entire body of the Endeavour is covered in Red Matte Chrome wrap, which looks extremely cool, although Batman wouldn’t want anything but black, would he?

The headlights get a tri-projector setup with integrated LED DRLs, and on the front bumper, the bash plate and foglamp surrounds have been painted black. At the sides, the aftermarket 20-inch alloy wheels and custom tyre stickers are the first things to catch our eye. The door handles and the side vents above the front fenders have been blacked-out as well.

At the rear, we see piano black embellishments for the taillights, custom stop-lamps on the C-pillars, and an aftermarket roof-mounted rear spoiler. The bash plate on the rear bumper has also been painted black, and features aftermarket rear foglamps. Just like the exterior, the interior of the vehicle also sports a red and black colour theme.

It gets custom seat covers with a Batman logo on them. The dashboard, centre console, gear lever, and interior door panels feature a faux carbon fibre finish, which looks extremely cool. The beige leather wrap on the dashboard has been replaced by black leather, with a Batman logo on it. Other changes to the cabin include new 7D floor mats (with red stitching), electric footrest, and a custom boot light.

No changes have been reported under the hood of this modified SUV. This particular model is a 2018 Ford Endeavour 3.2L, which was powered by a 3.2-litre turbo-diesel engine. This powerplant developed a peak power of 200 PS and a maximum torque of 470 Nm, and came paired to a 6-speed automatic transmission and a 4-wheel-drive system.