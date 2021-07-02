Modified BMW G 310 R from K-Speed Customs is Gothic

The BMW G 310 R’s design shouts out loud about its streetfighter credentials, but not anymore. Thanks to K-Speed Customs who have made the G 310 R look brute

K-Speed is a customization house that loves modifying small bikes. The tuning house has earlier prepared a chunky Honda Grom and a tactical CT125 Combat to stay prepared for the apocalypse. However, the shop has now tuned a BMW G 310 R, which looks gothic from all angles, with minimalism and hardcore being the design theme. It is named ‘Road Rumbler’.

While the BMW G 310 R is a handsome motorcycle in its stock form, it looks much more masculine in this custom attire. The tuner has used a different scheme for the M-sport colour theme here, which merges well with the white powder-coated rims.

The major changes to the design include a unique tail portion with a custom-made saddle and under-seat exhaust mufflers. The stock headlamp has also been swapped with a more retro-looking LED unit that sits right above the front fender. Also, the conventional mirrors are replaced with bar-end type mirrors to complete the retro-modern look of this modified G 310 R.

With chunky rubbers wrapped over the wheels, this tuned example looks all set to scramble the town roads and soft terrains. Furthermore, the tuner has changed the golden-painted upside-down forks with black-coloured units. Overall, this is an appealing transition for a BMW G 310 R from its streetfighter styling to a neo-retro scrambler.

In the Indian market, the BMW G 310 R is sold at a price tag of Rs. 2.50 lakh. Underpinned by a tubular trellis frame, the G 310 R sources power from a 313 cc water-cooled reverse-inclined single-cylinder motor. The engine is capable of pushing out 34 PS of peak power and 28 Nm of max torque. It comes coupled to a 6-speed gearbox. All of these numbers help the G 310 R achieve a top speed of 143 kmph.

For the stopping power, G 310 R uses a 300 mm rotor at the front and a 240 mm rotor at the rear. The brakes are governed by an ABS unit. The seat height for the BMW G310 R stands at 785 mm, which can be increased or decreased by 15 mm with custom seats from the BMW’s part bin.