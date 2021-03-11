Modified 2021 Toyota Fortuner Looks Lovely With Black & White Exterior

Check out this customised Toyota Fortuner facelift, which features blacked-out trims, wheels, roof, and pillars

Earlier this year, in January, Toyota launched the Fortuner facelift in the Indian market. The new model got updated styling, a more powerful diesel engine, and a new top-spec variant (named ‘Legender’). Even though the 2021 Fortuner was launched only a while ago, we’ve already come across a few modified examples of it!

Here, we have another customised 2021 Toyota Fortuner, built by KitUp Automotive, a custom car workshop based in Coimbatore. All the chrome bits on the exterior have been replaced by piano black bits, except for the Toyota logo on the nose. The pillars and the roof of the SUV have also been blacked-out, which contrasts nicely with the glossy white paint on the rest of the body.

At the sides, we see blacked-out alloy wheels, along with red-painted brake callipers. Even the door handles, side steps, and roof rails have been painted black. At the rear, we see a black Toyota logo on the tailgate, along with a black strip running between the taillights. As for the taillights, they now feature darkened glass. Also, the silver-finished skid plates below the bumpers (both front and rear) have now been painted black as well.

This particular modified Toyota Fortuner also gets aftermarket sound damping for the interior, along with an LED light package. Pictures of the interior haven’t been shared though. Overall, the changes to the exterior styling are rather subtle, and we’re quite impressed with the result.

The 2021 Fortuner is available with two engine options. The first one is a 2.7-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 petrol motor, which can generate 165 PS and 245 Nm. The second option is a 2.8-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 diesel powerplant, which develops 203 PS and 500 Nm (420 Nm on MT). The petrol engine can be had with a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic, while the diesel motor is available with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic.

The SUV has plenty of features on offer, like an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), power-adjustable front seats, auto-dimming IRVM, power-operated ORVMs (with auto-fold feature), powered tailgate, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, etc. The 2021 Toyota Fortuner is priced from Rs. 29.98 lakh to Rs. 37.58 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

