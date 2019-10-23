Modellista Reveals Head Turning Body Kits For Toyota C-HR

The Toyota C-HR was updated this month only and Modellista was quick to launch two body kits for the crossover

Modellista is a Japanese tuning division of Toyota that introduces mods and body kits for Toyota cars to make everyone notice it. This time around, the Japanese tuner has launched two body kits for newly updated Toyota C-HR namely Boost Impulse Style and Elegant Ice Style.

The Boost Style Impulse kit is showcased on a yellow C-HR on the Modellista website and is the sportier one of the two. It features a new front splitter with upward sweeping metallic pieces at the corners, and a small set of LED strips down below. A black insert on the side skirts can be seen, which gives it a contrasting effect.

It gets quad faux exhaust tips at the rear. An additional rear spoiler in between the tail lamps is just for styling purposes and doesn’t serve any actual purpose. The parts on the kit are also available individually, and a combo including the front splitter, side skirts, and rear fascia cost 183,600 Japanese Yen (Rs 1,20,000 approx) painted and 162,000 Japanese Yen unpainted (Rs 1,06,000 approx).

The more elegant one, the Ice Style kit is unveiled on a white C-HR. Compared to the Boost Impulse kit, this one looks more sophisticated, however, it’s still something out of the box. The front splitter, mirror caps, and side skirts each get some kind of chrome treatment.

Apart from that, the rear gets openings at both the corners, which certainly do not affect the aerodynamics but are there for visual purposes only. These mods are available individually as well. But Toyota also offers a package of the front splitter, side skirts, and the rear fascia at a price of 139,320 Japanese Yen (Rs 91,000 approx) and 118,800 Japanese Yen (Rs 77,600 approx) unpainted.

In addition to these, Modellista is also offering LEDs for the ORVM covers, shark-fin antenna, and a fancy license plate lamp. There’re also rectangular dual faux exhaust tips and a set of sporty looking 19-inch alloy wheels.

Inside the cabin, you can also opt for LED lighting around the gear knob housing, on the roof, footwell, and inside the boot. It should be noted that these mods are only available in Japan for now, and there is no official comment if these Modellista kits will make their way to other parts of the world or not.